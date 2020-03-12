The 20 Best Moments From Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Farewell Tour

Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Well, it's all over now: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's farewell tour is done, and the couple will officially cease being working members of the royal family come April 1. They went out with a bang, though, and there are so many memorable moments from their final couple of weeks in the UK in an official capacity. (The couple has promised to return regularly to the UK; they just won't be doing so as official royals.) From the end of February through early March, the prince and duchess scheduled several events to wrap up their time as working royals. These included visiting various patronages, attending fancy events, and joining the Queen and the rest of the royal family for Commonwealth Day on Monday.

Commonwealth Day was Meghan and Harry's final stop on their farewell tour, and they didn't come to play. The duchess wore a stunning emerald dress and fascinator, and Harry even donned a blazer with a matching green lining. They had a bit of a frosty-looking reunion with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, but nothing could overshadow the excitement for fans at having Harry and Meghan back in the spotlight.

Now they'll return to Canada, where they plan to split their time between there and the UK. Baby Archie will likely have been awaiting their return, because the couple didn't bring him to any of the farewell tour events.

It's unknown when the duo may return to the public eye. Marie Claire reported that we could see them in June for the annual Trooping the Colour. Because that's several months away, we can all tide ourselves over by remembering these 20 fantastic moments from Meghan and Harry's final tour as senior royals.