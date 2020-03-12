The 20 Best Moments From Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Farewell Tour

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Well, it's all over now: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's farewell tour is done, and the couple will officially cease being working members of the royal family come April 1. They went out with a bang, though, and there are so many memorable moments from their final couple of weeks in the UK in an official capacity. (The couple has promised to return regularly to the UK; they just won't be doing so as official royals.)
From the end of February through early March, the prince and duchess scheduled several events to wrap up their time as working royals. These included visiting various patronages, attending fancy events, and joining the Queen and the rest of the royal family for Commonwealth Day on Monday.
Commonwealth Day was Meghan and Harry's final stop on their farewell tour, and they didn't come to play. The duchess wore a stunning emerald dress and fascinator, and Harry even donned a blazer with a matching green lining. They had a bit of a frosty-looking reunion with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, but nothing could overshadow the excitement for fans at having Harry and Meghan back in the spotlight.
Now they'll return to Canada, where they plan to split their time between there and the UK. Baby Archie will likely have been awaiting their return, because the couple didn't bring him to any of the farewell tour events.
It's unknown when the duo may return to the public eye. Marie Claire reported that we could see them in June for the annual Trooping the Colour. Because that's several months away, we can all tide ourselves over by remembering these 20 fantastic moments from Meghan and Harry's final tour as senior royals.
-
Harry Re-Creating Abbey Road1
In one of his first stops back to England, Harry joined Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios, where The Beatles infamously recorded. Bon Jovi was working there with the Invictus Games Choir to rerecord his song "Unbroken" in an effort to raise money for injured and sick military members. While there, Harry and Bon Jovi participated in a re-creation of The Beatles' Abbey Road album cover.
-
Meghan's Cape Dress2
For an appearance at the Mountbatten Festival of Music, Meghan donned a gorgeous red cape dress from the brand Safiyaa. She also carried a red Manolo Blahnik clutch bag to match the outfit. Gone are the days of Meghan wearing more muted colors, which she did for much of her time as a working royal. She certainly made an impression with this red dress in her final UK days.
-
-
Sharing a Loving Look3
Meghan and Harry's first joint event on their farewell tour was to the Endeavour Fund Awards. It was raining, but the couple couldn't have looked more radiant together. Meghan looped her arm through Harry's, he carried an umbrella, and they shared this look that just showed how in love and happy they both are at this moment.
We're so glad for them.
-
Reuniting With Prince William & Kate Middleton4
Reportedly tensions are rising between Prince Harry and Prince William, especially with William and Kate now shouldering more royal duties since Meghan and Harry's departure. But the two couples smiled and said hello to each other during the Commonwealth Day service. It was one of the only nonawkward moments between them, and we'll take it.
-
-
Meeting With College Students5
The Duchess is a patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, so she took time during her farewell tour to meet with some of the students. They discussed important issues such as plastic pollution in the oceans, sustainability measures, economic growth, and more. The Sussex Royal Instagram later posted a video recap of the event, and we totally love Meghan's flight attendant-style dress.
-
Channeling Princess Diana6
The final event in Harry and Meghan's farewell tour was the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Meghan went with another bold look -- a bright green Emilia Wickstead dress -- that many believe is channeling Princess Diana's style. She paired it with a stunning matching emerald hat covered in netting. Usually, coordinating hats and dresses are Kate Middleton's thing, but Meghan totally rocked the look here.
-
-
Harry's Matching Green Jacket Lining7
Harry showed subtle support of his wife with his own fashion choice: an emerald green jacket lining that perfectly coordinated with her dress. We might never have seen the lining if not for the wind blowing his blazer open a bit, which means that the lining choice was more likely just an inside reference for the two of them to match in a small way.
-
Witnessing a Proposal8
During the Endeavour Fund Awards, which recognizes disabled military veterans making athletic and adventurous achievements in their recovery, a man proposed to his fiancée right in front of the prince and duchess. They looked speechless at the surprise and so happy for the soon-to-be married couple. The camera caught them beaming and clapping in support.
-
-
Meghan's International Women's Day Speech9
March 8 was International Women's Day, and Meghan visited a school to talk about the importance of gender equality. Women's rights causes were Meghan's main focus as a working royal, so it makes total sense that she would want to champion that during her final week as a member of the royal family.
"When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women's Day this year, for me it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future," Meghan said in her address to the students. "And that is all of the young women here, as well as the young men who play a very large part in this."
She added, "Let’s all rally together to make International Women’s Day something that is not just on Sunday, but, frankly, feels like every day of the year."
-
The Look on This Student's Face When He Hugged Meghan10
Meghan wanted one of the male students to come up and speak about the importance of gender equality, and she gave Aker Okoye a big hug when he got on stage. The look on his face says it all: He can't believe who he's hugging and what's happening to him. Aker later jokingly apologized to Prince Harry for "cuddling your wife." He added, "[I was] just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school."
-
-
Meghan's 'Equality Sign' Photo11
After her speech on International Women's Day, Meghan posed for a photo with the students at Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham. They all made the "equal" sign with their arms as a symbol for striving for gender equality. No doubt, this moment of the Duchess of Sussex visiting their school and talking about such an important subject will stay a large part of these students' lives forever.
-
Getting a Special Gift From Students12
During her International Women's Day trip to the school, Meghan sat down with some of the students and was given her own school jacket. It's emblazoned with the logo for the "Senior Debate Squad," and the students made her an honorary member of the Robert Clack Debate Society. Anyone can give the duchess flowers, but this was a truly unusual gift.
-
-
Matching in Red13
When the prince and duchess attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music, Harry came dressed to the nines in red royal formalwear. It's unclear which came first -- Meghan matching Harry or Harry matching Meghan -- but the effect is still lovely. It presented a visual united front between the couple as they took on their final week as working royals.
-
Harry's Priceless Facial Gesture14
On one of his final solo events, Harry helped open the The Silverstone Experience, a museum about British racing. While there, he spoke with some young people about the future of the sport, including this young girl. We're not sure what went down in this conversation, but we love Harry's facial expression. Whatever she had to say, it sure made Harry think.
-
-
Meghan Taking Time to Engage With the Next Generation15
Meghan also got some face time with the younger British generation during their farewell tour. She stopped outside Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day to receive some flowers and speak with a handful of children. The duchess even squatted down in her fancy dress and heels to get on eye level with the kids and really engage with them. It's also a tactic Kate Middleton uses when speaking to her younger fans.
-
Holding Hands16
The Sussex Royal Instagram page posted this intimate shot of Meghan and Harry holding hands and sharing a look before entering the Royal Albert Hall together for the Mountbatten Music Festival. It's always fun for fans to get a look at these more private moments that the duchess and prince have. Their love just radiates from the photo.
-
-
Subtle PDA17
It's no secret that Meghan and Harry really love each other, and they're not afraid to show some PDA in front of the public and the media. During their first farewell tour outing to the Endeavour Fund Awards, Meghan was pictured gently putting her hand on Harry's back. It's a move they both make pretty frequently, perhaps a way of checking in with each other and showing their support.
-
The Queen's Commonwealth Trust Discussion18
The Queen's Commonwealth Trust puts an emphasis on championing young leaders in their community. Meghan and Harry met with six of them to speak about important subjects like mental health, equality, and more. It's nice to see that the royal couple's farewell tour wasn't all just about pretty dresses or fancy functions. They really committed to listening to the community and engaging with people in a meaningful way.
-
-
Saying Goodbye to the UK Staff19
According to Page Six, one of the last things the couple did on their farewell tour was organize a goodbye luncheon for their UK staff. It was reportedly an emotional affair, with several staffers shedding tears over Meghan and Harry's departure. The couple really wrapped up everything in a short amount of time during their tour, visiting patronages, going to events, meeting with young leaders, and saying goodbye their staff. With all the loose ends tied up, it's truly over now.
-
The Magic of the Rain20
Meghan and Harry's farewell tour will be memorable for all these reasons we just listed, but in particular, for the magic of their first event on the tour. The rain was pouring, but the couple never looked stronger or happier. It seems that their time in Canada has really done them good. Although we'll miss seeing them all the time, at least we have these stunning photos of them in the rain to remember them by.