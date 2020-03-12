17 of Kylie Jenner & Stormi's Cutest Matching Outfits

Since Kylie Jenner first announced Stormi Webster's (very secretive) birth in 2018, this mother-daughter duo has been totally inseparable. And given that Kylie is a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, we knew that she would be dressing her baby in some seriously fashionable clothes for sure, but we couldn't have imagined that Stormi would become the icon she already is today at just two years old (much like many of her older cousins). A lot of the time, Kylie opts to dress Stormi in outfits that match hers, including ones that are custom made to be totally identical to what she's wearing -- taking mommy and me outfits to an epic, brand new level.
Whether they're just matching in casual outfits for a day of travel, hitting the beach or the pool in identical swimsuits, or coordinating their Halloween costumes (as many members of the family like to do year after year), we'll never get tired of seeing Stormi and Kylie dress alike. Of course, we have a feeling Kylie's days of getting Stormi to match her might be numbered. After all, a lot of older kids would totally shudder at the thought of dressing like their mom, so we're glad to see that she's soaking it all up every chance she gets while she still can.
Read on for all of the times that Stormi and Kylie have worn matching outfits over the past two years. We've loved watching little miss Stormi grow up to be the adorable and well dressed toddler she is today, and it's been fun to see her mom turn into an awesome mom, too.
One of the best parts has been seeing all of the outfits that Kylie has come up with.
Pretty in Pink1
Kylie and Stormi celebrated warm weather with these matching pink sundresses with the cutest white pattern and looked adorable -- even though we totally would have loved to have seen Stormi wearing a hat like her mom's too!
"I hope she wants to match w me forever," Kylie Jenner wrote in her caption, while Kyle's mom, Kris Jenner, chimed in with a comment of her own, writing, "Only if YOU start matching with ME."
Stormi World2
For the second year in a row, Kylie celebrated Stormi's birthday by creating Stormi World, a tribute to her daughter on her birthday that was very similar to dad Travis Scott's Astro World tour. Of course, that included a giant inflatable version of Stormi's heads that guests had to pass through in order to empty the party... and matching pink tops and leggings for mom and daughter.
The Stormi Collection3
When Kylie launched The Stormi Collection with Kylie Cosmetics, she didn't hold back, and that meant that she and Stormi wore dreamy matching dresses for this video to promote the new products, too.
"I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant," Kyiie wrote. "An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter ... i can’t wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love."
Matching Christmas PJs4
Wearing matching pajamas for the holidays is a tradition that a lot of families participate in on Christmas morning, not just the Kardashian-Jenner crew. But somehow, Stormi and Kylie look especially adorable in their matching pair, smooching in front of the Christmas tree. Hopefully, this is a tradition they'll continue for years to come. It makes for such sweet family photos like this one!
Christmas Dresses5
Given that the Kardashian's annual Christmas party is one of the biggest events of the year, of course Kylie and Stormi couldn't show up in just anything! For the 2019 get together, they wore these beautiful green gowns, and although Kylie wore heels, Stormi opted for some white tennis shoes, which was probably for the best. In her caption, Kylie noted that these dresses were custom designed for them.
How special!
Matching in Missoni6
When Kylie and Stormi have a pool day together, we can bet that they'll be lounging by the water in matching swimsuits. And of course, they're going to be designer, because this is Kylie Jenner we're talking about. Although their bathing suits aren't quite identical, they're sporting matching prints from Missoni, and both mother and daughter are looking pretty good, if we do say so ourselves.
Birthday Girl7
Just like Kylie and Stormi matched for Stormi's big second birthday, they also had to match to celebrate Kylie's, too. While hanging out on vacation to celebrate Kylie last August, she and Stormi wore matching blue dresses that seemed pretty much identical, minus a few modifications (and perfect for a day out at sea). It definitely seems like this shade of blue is their color... and are those matching gold earrings we spy?
All Smiles8
"My real life bestie," is what Kylie called this mirror selfie that featured her and Stormi in matching dresses and smiles. Stormi looks so happy to be cuddled up with her mama! They both wore these fitted dresses with a big pattern, though Stormi's version had long sleeves with cold shoulder cut outs rather than being a tank dress like her mom's. Despite the minor difference, who could tell these two apart?
Neon Green9
When Stormi celebrated her first birthday back in 2019, Kylie was sure to celebrate by taking her on a beach vacation a few weeks before... and yes, that vacation included matching swimsuits, because of course it did. This time, they both wore striking lime green suits, which were perfect for the sunny days they were enjoying by the water. If only we could all celebrate our birthdays with trips like this!
A Classic Look10
Stormi and Kylie ended 2018 by wearing matching all black outfits, looking super classy as they posed together by the fire. And as Kylie posted this pic, it seemed like she was feeling extra grateful for her mini-me.
"Just thinking about how much I love each and every one of you," Kylie wrote. "Thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best."
Chilling in Sweats11
This is such a comfy look for a travel day -- which seems to be what's going on here, given the plane that's in the background of the photo -- and aside from their different colored beanies, it looks like these ladies are totally matching from head to toe (grey sweatsuits and white tennis shoes included). Even when these two are on the go, they still jet set in matching style.
Why not?
Mother & Daughter12
This photo wasn't taken all that long ago -- back in 2018, a few months before Stormi turned a year old -- but Stormi looks so tiny here that it's hard to believe this is the same big kid we've been following along with. In this professional black and white shot, Kylie and Stormi are both wearing all black once again, which is a color scheme that looks great on them both.
We can't handle those big wide eyes of Stormi's!
Stormi Weather13
For Stormi's very first Halloween, she and her mom wore a couple of different matching costumes, including this one that was a play on her first name. These two were a storm cloud and a lightning bolt, and they both made it look totally high fashion. Then again, we never would have expected anything less from Kylie, who obviously went all out for this big first in her baby girl's life.
Two Butterflies14
Speaking of matching Halloween costumes... here's another from Stormi's first Halloween. Kyile's been all about butterflies for years -- even to the point where people thought Stormi's name might be Posie, for the word "mariposa" -- so we're not surprised that she chose to dress her and her daughter up in matching pink butterfly costumes for the occasion. Look how detailed those wings are!
Just Like Mom15
For Stormi's second Halloween in 2019, she dressed up in one of her mama's looks from the past. The purple gown that she'd worn to the Met Gala earlier that year, but in a tinier version. As if the photos themselves aren't adorable enough, the video that Kylie included in this post is truly on another level. It looks like Stormi, who is all smiles here, can't get enough of dressing up, just like her mom.
Happy Birthday16
Kylie shared this video with Stormi on her birthday in August 2019, and though it's hard to see exactly what they're wearing, we can tell that their color schemes totally match -- although Kyile's look may include a few more feathers. Matching or not, this video is just too sweet of Kylie and Stormi singing happy birthday together. How is this baby so happy all of the time?!
She's precious.
From The Beginning17
This is the first photo of Stormi that Kylie ever posted on Instagram, and even then, these two were a matching inseparable set. Here, in the background, we can see Stormi wearing a pink onesie, and her mom's nails are done to match her outfit perfectly, which we don't doubt for a second that Kylie did totally on purpose. It's been more than two years since then, but not much has changed!