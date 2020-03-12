17 of Kylie Jenner & Stormi's Cutest Matching Outfits



kyilejenner/Instagram Since Kylie Jenner first announced Stormi Webster's (very secretive) birth in 2018, this mother-daughter duo has been totally inseparable. And given that Kylie is a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, we knew that she would be dressing her baby in some seriously fashionable clothes for sure, but we couldn't have imagined that Stormi would become the icon she already is today at just two years old (much like many of her older cousins). A lot of the time, Kylie opts to dress Stormi in outfits that match hers, including ones that are custom made to be totally identical to what she's wearing -- taking mommy and me outfits to an epic, brand new level.

Whether they're just matching in casual outfits for a day of travel, hitting the beach or the pool in identical swimsuits, or coordinating their Halloween costumes (as many members of the family like to do year after year), we'll never get tired of seeing Stormi and Kylie dress alike. Of course, we have a feeling Kylie's days of getting Stormi to match her might be numbered. After all, a lot of older kids would totally shudder at the thought of dressing like their mom, so we're glad to see that she's soaking it all up every chance she gets while she still can.

Read on for all of the times that Stormi and Kylie have worn matching outfits over the past two years. We've loved watching little miss Stormi grow up to be the adorable and well dressed toddler she is today, and it's been fun to see her mom turn into an awesome mom, too.

One of the best parts has been seeing all of the outfits that Kylie has come up with.