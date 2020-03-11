Prince Harry & Prince William's Relationship May Never Be the Same

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince Harry, Prince William
Karwai Tang/WireImage

We knew that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from the royal family was going to have a personal impact on all of them, but we had no idea it could get this bad between Harry and his brother, Prince William. Apparently, Harry and William's relationship has changed forever because of his decision, but is that a good thing or a bad thing?

  • A source close to the royal family says that Harry and William are "forever changed" as brothers. 

    Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry
    Stephen Pond/Getty Images

    "They won't get back to the way they were. Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family," a source told People, adding, "He's not looking back." 

    Obviously, Harry had to do what he had to do for his family -- and being a husband and a father himself, we'd hope that would be something that Prince William would understand. But it sounds like his royal exit is having a much bigger impact on the family than we originally thought.

  • Another source said this isn't how Princess Diana would have wanted things to be at all. 

    Prince Harry, Prince William
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    In fact, royal biographer Ingrid Seward even said that before she died, Diana had told her sons that she wanted them to always stick together, but that doesn't seem to be what's going on right now.

    "One thing Diana said was, 'Please, whatever happens, remember you always have each other, and I want you always to stick together.' And clearly that can't happen for a long time," Seward said. 

  • Recent evidence only serves to prove that this intel is likely true. 

    When Meghan, Kate, Harry, and Will reunited on Commonwealth Day, we missed out on seeing photos of them all hanging out and catching up -- simply because it doesn't seem to have happened at all. In fact, all we know that happened for sure is that they casually all said hi to each other at the church, and that was it ... not exactly the warm greetings we'd expect from two brothers who hadn't seen each other in a while.

  • It's not looking good, basically. 

    Prince Harry, Prince William
    BEN BIRCHALL/AFP via Getty Images

    We know that Harry and Will have their own lives, and now that Harry's planning to live on another continent most of the time, it'll make it even harder for them to see each other in person. But does that have to mean that they can't be close anymore? After all, phones and FaceTime are things that exist -- and so are planes. They could keep their brotherly love alive if they worked at it!

  • Hopefully, everything can be mended in the future.

    Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

    After all, the royal exit is still so fresh -- Harry and Meghan's official transition isn't even complete yet, and the media backlash is still in full force. Hopefully, once the dust settles, William and Harry can come to some sort of solution and make their relationship good again. They deserve to have each other in their lives, and selfishly, we really can't wait to see Archie bonding with his big cousins. 

    Fingers crossed! 

