Prince Harry & Prince William's Relationship May Never Be the Same

Karwai Tang/WireImage
We knew that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from the royal family was going to have a personal impact on all of them, but we had no idea it could get this bad between Harry and his brother, Prince William. Apparently, Harry and William's relationship has changed forever because of his decision, but is that a good thing or a bad thing?
-
A source close to the royal family says that Harry and William are "forever changed" as brothers.
-
Another source said this isn't how Princess Diana would have wanted things to be at all.
-
-
Recent evidence only serves to prove that this intel is likely true.
When Meghan, Kate, Harry, and Will reunited on Commonwealth Day, we missed out on seeing photos of them all hanging out and catching up -- simply because it doesn't seem to have happened at all. In fact, all we know that happened for sure is that they casually all said hi to each other at the church, and that was it ... not exactly the warm greetings we'd expect from two brothers who hadn't seen each other in a while.
-
It's not looking good, basically.
-
-
Hopefully, everything can be mended in the future.
Share this Story