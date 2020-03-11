Prince Harry Was Reportedly Pranked by Russians Pretending To Be Greta Thunberg

Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Well, this is certainly awkward for Prince Harry. Apparently, Harry was the victim of Russian phone pranksters recently, and he opened up about all kinds of things involving Meghan Markle and Megxit. And it was all because he thought he was actually talking to 17-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg and her dad.
What he said on the phone is definitely interesting, though ...
Apparently, Harry thought he was talking to Greta and her dad twice in January, but it wasn't them at all.
On the topic of leaving the family, Harry said it was the right decision, although not an easy one to make.
He also went on to discuss the importance of working to stop climate change.
He even addressed his use of private jets, which has been criticized.
It's a bummer that Harry was taken advantage of like this.
