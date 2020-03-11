Prince Harry Was Reportedly Pranked by Russians Pretending To Be Greta Thunberg

On the topic of leaving the family, Harry said it was the right decision, although not an easy one to make.

"I can assure you, marrying a prince or princess is not all it's made out to be!" he said on the call, according to the Sun. "But sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one. And this decision certainly wasn't the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son. And I think there's a h-ll of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first."



Well, we certainly do -- it has definitely been difficult for them, but it seems to have been the best choice.