Prince Harry Was Reportedly Pranked by Russians Pretending To Be Greta Thunberg

Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Well, this is certainly awkward for Prince Harry. Apparently, Harry was the victim of Russian phone pranksters recently, and he opened up about all kinds of things involving Meghan Markle and Megxit. And it was all because he thought he was actually talking to 17-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg and her dad.

What he said on the phone is definitely interesting, though ... 

  • Apparently, Harry thought he was talking to Greta and her dad twice in January, but it wasn't them at all. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

    Instead, it was pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov (who are known as Vovan and Lexus), and they took the conversations they recorded and posted them Monday on Facebook and YouTube. According to transcripts from the Sun, Harry hit on all kinds of topics, especially when it comes to his experience of walking away from his position as a senior member of the royal family.

    Being that this is Harry (and he thought he was talking to a teenager), he didn't give anything too scandalous away, but he did seem to speak pretty candidly.

    • Advertisement

  • On the topic of leaving the family, Harry said it was the right decision, although not an easy one to make. 

    Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    "I can assure you, marrying a prince or princess is not all it's made out to be!" he said on the call, according to the Sun. "But sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one. And this decision certainly wasn't the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son. And I think there's a h-ll of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first." 

    Well, we certainly do -- it has definitely been difficult for them, but it seems to have been the best choice. 

  • He also went on to discuss the importance of working to stop climate change. 

    Prince Harry
    Daniel Leal-Oliva/AFP via Getty Images

    On that topic, Harry said:

    "Unfortunately, the world is being led by some very sick people, so people like yourselves and (the) younger generation are the ones that are going to make all the difference. People need to be woken up and the only way to wake people up from what effectively is a consciousness crisis is, I think, you need to be doing extreme things. What you need to do is make real big changes that actually shock people, and it's that shock factor that wakes people up."

    It's clear Harry really thought he was talking to Greta here -- it really stinks that he was taken advantage of like this. 

  • He even addressed his use of private jets, which has been criticized. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

    Seriously -- last year he and Meghan were constantly called out for using jets instead of flying commercial, which they've certainly seemed to do more of these days, but he took the time to explain why they flew private, too. 

    "Unfortunately there is very few alternatives. We have to fly on commercial planes all over the world," he said. "Nowhere near as much as most people who do it for a night or weekends. Certainly for my family, to protect my family, from these people, as you can well understand. I have to put protections and safety of my family first and these people are never-ending."

  • It's a bummer that Harry was taken advantage of like this. 

    Prince Harry
    Hannah McKay - WPA Pool / Gettyimages

    We certainly hope this doesn't put him off reaching out to kids who are changing the world in the future, but hopefully, he'll have a better screening system put into place to make sure that something like this doesn't happen again. 

    In any event, we love how open Harry was, and getting this insight from him is truly interesting. If only he and Greta had actually been able to chat!

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement