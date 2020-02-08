Amy Duggar Gets Major Backlash After 'Sexist' Instagram Post

After dealing with all kinds of trolls on social media for years, we'd think Amy Duggar would know better than this by now! Amy's getting called out for being "sexist" after a post she shared in honor of International Women's Day on Sunday, and let's just say it's not pretty. The comments are getting pretty brutal, and we don't think Amy expected this kind of response at all

  • It all started when Amy posted this photo Sunday: 

    "Happy Women's Day! Today let's celebrate all the strong, beautiful and loving women who truly do it all!" Amy wrote in her caption. "May we never forget that we are loved, worthy and capable!"

    Knowing Amy (and her sense of humor) the picture of her standing on her husband, Dillon, is all in good humor -- we seriously doubt she's trying to send a real message that women are better than men. But many of her followers didn't take it that way ... 

  • People weren't too shy to share their opinion of the symbolism Amy had going on here.

    Amy Duggar
    amyrachelleking/instagram

    People are very unhappy that Amy would insinuate that she "stands on" her husband and keeps him down in order to be strong, as the photo would imply. But given that they're both willing participants, we have a feeling that Dillon was in on the joke himself -- in all likelihood, this is just a silly photo that Amy thought was cute to share on a day that celebrates women, without putting much thought into how it could be upsetting to some. 

  • Others defended Amy. 

    Amy Duggar Instagram comment
    amyrachelleking/Instagram

    Although the majority of the comments on the post were from people who are unhappy with Amy for posting the photo, there were a few that came out to support her. It sounds like at least some people genuinely believe that Amy is just having fun here ... without all the extra hidden meaning that others are pinning on her.

    We tend to agree -- after all, Amy loves Dillon, and she's also a mother to a son. We're sure she believes in being partners with her husband, because all of her actions have proven that so far.

  • Eventually, even Dillon himself left a comment for Amy's followers.

    Dillon King Instagram Comment
    amyrachelleking/Instagram

    Dillon confirmed that they were just having a good time -- according to him, the photo means nothing, and if he's not offended, why should anyone else be? 

    "My wife and I support each other wholeheartedly and this was nothing more than having some fun while shooting one day," Dillon wrote. "If you all can't just laugh and have a good time on here then I would hate to see how you react to real offen[s]ive content on social media."

  • Hopefully, this will be a lesson to Amy for what she posts in the future. 

    But at the same time, we hope she doesn't let it get her down too much. People are forgiving, and this will all blow over eventually, even though it's hard to get comments like this on social media in the first place.

    Women are awesome, men are awesome, we're all strong in our own ways, and it's always OK to celebrate that without putting anyone else down.

