Amy Duggar Gets Major Backlash After 'Sexist' Instagram Post

After dealing with all kinds of trolls on social media for years, we'd think Amy Duggar would know better than this by now! Amy's getting called out for being "sexist" after a post she shared in honor of International Women's Day on Sunday, and let's just say it's not pretty. The comments are getting pretty brutal, and we don't think Amy expected this kind of response at all.
-
It all started when Amy posted this photo Sunday:
"Happy Women's Day! Today let's celebrate all the strong, beautiful and loving women who truly do it all!" Amy wrote in her caption. "May we never forget that we are loved, worthy and capable!"
Knowing Amy (and her sense of humor) the picture of her standing on her husband, Dillon, is all in good humor -- we seriously doubt she's trying to send a real message that women are better than men. But many of her followers didn't take it that way ...
-
People weren't too shy to share their opinion of the symbolism Amy had going on here.
-
-
Others defended Amy.
-
Eventually, even Dillon himself left a comment for Amy's followers.
-
-
Hopefully, this will be a lesson to Amy for what she posts in the future.
But at the same time, we hope she doesn't let it get her down too much. People are forgiving, and this will all blow over eventually, even though it's hard to get comments like this on social media in the first place.
Women are awesome, men are awesome, we're all strong in our own ways, and it's always OK to celebrate that without putting anyone else down.
