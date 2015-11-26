Katy Perry Reveals to Dying Grandmother She's Pregnant in Touching Video

Splash News
This week, Katy Perry has been celebrating the news that she and Orlando Bloom are expecting her first child together, but unfortunately, she's also dealing with something pretty sad, too: the death of her grandmother. In an emotional video, Katy shared the moment she told her grandmother she's pregnant, and it seems to be such a special experience they got to share together.
Katy shared a tribute to her grandmother on Instagram, including a video of her telling her the good news.
Fans who have followed along with Katy know that she and grandma Ann Hudson have always been super close. In fact, she's even accompanied her to plenty of events over the course of her career. Given their sweet relationship, it's good to see that Katy was able to share such a big moment with someone she loved so much.
The video, which can be seen by swiping over, features Katy at her dying grandma's bedside, saying, "I'm gonna tell you I'm gonna have a baby. I'm pregnant, Grandma!"
"Uh uh!" her grandma replied.
Katy's caption also included a message about everything she'd inherited from her grandma.
So many fans commented, sending Katy their condolences.
After such a beautiful tribute -- not just in Katy's caption, but also the video and in the photos that she shared of the two of them together over the years. It's clear to see that Katy and her grandmother meant the world to each other. Losing a loved one like that is never easy, but fortunately, it sounds like she has plenty of happy memories with Ann that she will always carry with her.
Katy's grandma may be gone, but she's certainly not forgotten.
Over the years, Katy has shared so many moments with Ann with her fans, including a visit to Ann's house in her concert movie, Part of Me, which released in 2012. She must be heartbroken that her grandmother, who was 99 when she died, won't be able to meet her baby, but we're sure that Katy and the rest of her family will pass on plenty of stories and keep her memory alive that way.
We'll be thinking of Katy and her family.
Despite how busy Katy might be -- performing for fans in Australia, filming American Idol, and the whole gestating a baby thing -- we hope that this future celebrity mom is also getting the time and the privacy she needs to properly grieve after such a big loss.
We're sending her all the positive thoughts and love.
