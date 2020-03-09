Kate Middleton's Sparkly Purple Dress Is Peak Princess

Splash News
If Kate Middleton wasn't a princess we have a feeling she'd be in jeans, sweaters, and trainers most days -- but she is, so she's not. Despite her royal status, the Duchess of Cambridge often sports clothing that, although incredibly polished and refined, generally isn't too fussy. However, Monday was no such day. While attending a gala at Buckingham Palace, Kate wore a sparkly dress that could only be described as "fit for a princess."
Kate wore the show-stopping number to a gala dinner in honor of the children's mental health charity Place2Be.
The Cambridges' official Instagram page, Kensington Royal, shared a sweet video of the night.
Over a montage of video clips of the duchess working with Place2Be over the years (she's been a patron since 2013), a snippet of the speech Kate gave Monday can be heard.
"Having visited many of your schools, meeting hundreds of your wonderful staff, children and young people, it is heart-warming to see that the support you provide is so much more than just being there in a time of desperate need," the duchess said.
Kate's dress -- which matched the purple shirts of the children she visited with -- went over like gangbusters on social media.
Purple isn't typically a go-to color of the duchess's, but perhaps it should be.
Kate has been incredibly busy lately.
Before she attended the Place2Be gala at Buckingham Palace, she was at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the rest of the royal family -- including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Even though the duchess may be exhausted as of late, we must admit, we love seeing her -- and the killer clothes she wears -- so often.
