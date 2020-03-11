20 Times Kate Middleton's Style Inspired Us for St. Patrick's Day

Splash News
St. Patrick's Day is a big holiday for Ireland every year, because it's a celebration of the country's church and their patron saint Patrick. Since Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, the royal family always participates in a St. Paddy's Day event on March 17. Since their marriage in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been the royals tasked with showing up for the big day, and the princess always shows up in style. Kate Middleton's St. Patrick's Day outfits inspire all of us to step up our own game this come St. Patrick's Day.
Kate has only missed one St. Patrick's Day celebration in her time as a working royal. In 2016, she elected to stay home with young Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Every other year, though, she's there to hand out sprigs of shamrocks to the Irish guards on the big day.
As is standard for the duchess, especially in the colder months, she's worn a coat dress to every St. Patrick's Day event since 2012. She's picked different designers -- from Catherine Walker to Emilia Wickstead to last year's Alexander McQueen -- and she always finds fun ways to shake up her outfits with accessories like shoes, hats, bags, jewelry, and more.
It must be hard to think of an all-green new outfit every single year, and, in fact, Kate doesn't wear all-new outfits for every St. Patrick's Day. Sometimes, she'll reuse a hat from a previous year or even a full coat dress and then she'll change the accessories to help it seem different. See? If Kate doesn't have to buy an all-new look for an event that happens once a year, we don't either.
Here are some of her best St. Patrick's Day fashion moments over the years. And we can't wait to see what she pulls together this year.
Mixing Textiles1
In 2017, Kate broke up her forest green Catherine Walker coat dress with dark velvet accents and a suede hat and heels. So while the look is all green from her head to her toes, it also feels unique and not just a block of solid color on her body. Shortly after attending the event, she jetted off to Paris for a royal tour, where she continued wearing the festive outfit.
Complementary Colors2
For a 2012 St. Patrick's Day appearance (her first as a newly married royal family member!), Kate opted for a brown fascinator instead of a green one. The colors green and brown actually go really well together, and it was a fun way for Kate to shake things up and not just go all one shade for the holiday. She also wore chocolate brown suede heels to match her hat.
In Pregnancy3
In 2013, Kate actually rewore her 2012 Emilia Wickstead wrap coat dress but made some modifications to account for her growing baby bump. (She was pregnant at the time with Prince George.) Kate opened the neckline of the coat a bit to allow it to stretch over her belly and wore a black turtleneck underneath so the look wouldn't be too revealing.
Down to the Heels4
Don't discount footwear when deciding what to wear for St. Patrick's Day. In 2017, Kate donned suede Gianvito Rossi heels in a similar shade to her coat dress. Green stilettos are not always called for in daily life, so why not take advantage of the one day a year we can freely wear them to be on theme? Kate certainly did, and she looks fabulous.
Accessorize With Themed Jewelry5
Every year for St. Patrick's Day, the princess wears a gold shamrock brooch for the March 17 proceedings. If we look closely, we can see a tiny green gem in the center of the gold pin. It's just one more added pop of the color for the big day. Kate always goes out of her way to add as many on-theme details for the occasion as possible, it seems.
Mixing Shades of Green6
Kate's wearing all green here, but about four different shades of the color. Her belt and purse are a forest green, her Hobbs coat dress is heading more in the teal direction, her hat is a bold emerald, and the sprig of shamrocks pinned to her lapel is a light green. This is a great way to embrace the spirit of the holiday without drowning in an outfit that is all one solid color.
Color-Coordinated Flowers7
This bouquet that Kate carried in 2019 was perfectly coordinated not just to the day but also to her green Alexander McQueen dress. Kate is often gifted flowers from fans during events, but this bouquet focused on the bright greenery more than the buds. The result is a bundle of soft white and yellow flowers and light green plant life that make up the perfect St. Paddy's bouquet.
Live Greenery8
In addition to the cascade of fresh green shamrocks that Kate wears on her lapel every year, in 2019 she also aded some bigger leaves to the pin in the shape of a shamrock. It's kind of like how her bouquet that year also focused on live greenery, so did her outfit. The larger leaves were a fun way to shake up the same old shamrocks she wears every year.
Green Earrings9
Even Kate's jewelry matches the holiday celebrations. She's actually worn this pair to several St. Patrick's Day events. They have an emerald stone at the base and a dangling diamond. From far away, we might not be able to see that she's picked green earrings for the big day, but then upon closer inspection, we can see that she takes her color coordination very seriously.
Keeping Warm10
Kate combatted the chilly March weather in 2018 with an emerald green maternity coat (she was almost due with Prince Louis). The fur collar and sleeves and gloves kept her nice and toasty while going about her usual St. Patrick's Day activities. This outfit was once again designed by Catherine Walker, whom the duchess is a big fan of for this holiday in particular.
Staying Cool11
On the other end of the spectrum, Kate has also dressed for nicer March days before. In 2012, she went gloveless and bare-legged in her Emilia Wickstead coat dress. March is a tricky time of year, because it can be nice and spring-like or absolutely freezing and still feel like winter. Good thing Kate knows how to accessorize with tights when necessary and when to go without.
Just a Pop of Green12
This one is for the people who don't want to get pinched on St. Patrick's Day but also don't want to invest in or dress in an all-green outfit. In 2015, Kate wore a charcoal-colored Catherine Walker coat dress and the same brown hat from her 2012 St. Paddy's Day appearance. The only green she sported was via the clover sprouts pinned to her outfit. Super low key, but also on theme.
Add a Patterned Belt13
The princess accessorized her 2014 Hobbs coat with a dark green snakeskin-looking belt. It helped to tie the whole look together while also adding a pop of another color, since she went for something that stood out against the color of the jacket. It's unclear if this coat was designed with the belt in mind or if it was added later, but it looks great either way.
Elaborate Updo14
Duchess Kate's hair is always a thing of beauty, and her stylist had a lot of fun with her look last year. She wore it in an elaborate updo with her hair tucked into a low bun wrapped underneath a double braid. Prince William's wife often opts for an updo for special occasions, and this is one of the prettiest. If we look closely we can see some hairpins and ties that help us see how it was constructed. Maybe we can whip one up for our own St. Paddy's celebrations.
Letting Her Hair Down15
Back in 2014, Kate opted out of an updo and instead went with a beautiful blowout, letting her hair stay down. That's how we got this stunning picture of her beaming in her St. Patrick's Day attire while also having her hair swept away from her face by the wind like Beyoncé at a concert in front of a giant fan. The full effect is so pretty. See? Not every fancy event needs a fancy updo.
Rewear Old Items16
Does this hat look familiar? The emerald green felt Gina Foster fascinator with its spiky bow has been worn a couple of times by Kate for these St. Patrick's Day celebrations. She first wore it back in 2014 and then brought it out of retirement in 2018. Will we get to see it at the 2020 St. Paddy's Day event? We hope so! It's one of our favorites on Kate.
Break Up the Green17
This is one of Kate's more monochromatic St. Patrick's Day looks. But she still broke up the forest green of the Alexander McQueen dress with some black gloves and shoes. It helps that the coat dress has gold buttons on the sleeves and waist, because it not only ties in her gold shamrock pin, but it helps the dress not just be an overwhelming amount of green — especially since her fascinator is the same color.
Carry a Clutch18
We always wonder what it is that Kate is even carrying around in her clutch bags. Surely she has someone on the sidelines who can hold her keys/wallet/phone/lipstick? In any event, a purse is a fun way to continue the St. Patrick's Day green theme. In 2014, Kate brought a dark suede clutch to the proceedings, and she kept the bag neatly tucked under her arm.
Shine Bright19
We love the velvet accents on Kate's 2017 Catherine Walker coat dress, but it's the buttons that really catch our eye. That's because they're so shiny, they'd help the princess stand out on the cloudiest day. The two columns of buttons make a bold statement on the dark dress, and they also match her shiny gold shamrock pin. Never forget that just because we wear green on St. Patrick's Day doesn't mean we can't add pops of shimmer.
Add Pops of Black20
The effect of Kate wearing all black accessories -- down to her black suede shoes -- in 2013 is that it actually makes the green of her Emilia Wickstead coat pop that much more. She's given the main clothing item a way to stand out and shine, while also staying warm in black tights, gloves, and a turtleneck with a black fascinator to match. Plus, since Prince William is also wearing black, their outfits coordinate.