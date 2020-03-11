20 Times Kate Middleton's Style Inspired Us for St. Patrick's Day

Image: Splash News



Splash News St. Patrick's Day is a big holiday for Ireland every year, because it's a celebration of the country's church and their patron saint Patrick. Since Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, the royal family always participates in a St. Paddy's Day event on March 17. Since their marriage in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been the royals tasked with showing up for the big day, and the princess always shows up in style. Kate Middleton's St. Patrick's Day outfits inspire all of us to step up our own game this come St. Patrick's Day. Kate has only missed one St. Patrick's Day celebration in her time as a working royal. In 2016, she elected to stay home with young Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Every other year, though, she's there to hand out sprigs of shamrocks to the Irish guards on the big day.

As is standard for the duchess, especially in the colder months, she's worn a coat dress to every St. Patrick's Day event since 2012. She's picked different designers -- from Catherine Walker to Emilia Wickstead to last year's Alexander McQueen -- and she always finds fun ways to shake up her outfits with accessories like shoes, hats, bags, jewelry, and more.

It must be hard to think of an all-green new outfit every single year, and, in fact, Kate doesn't wear all-new outfits for every St. Patrick's Day. Sometimes, she'll reuse a hat from a previous year or even a full coat dress and then she'll change the accessories to help it seem different. See? If Kate doesn't have to buy an all-new look for an event that happens once a year, we don't either.

Here are some of her best St. Patrick's Day fashion moments over the years. And we can't wait to see what she pulls together this year.