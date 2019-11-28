Jessa Duggar Shares Positive Update on Henry's Speech Delay

We've been wondering where Jessa Duggar's son, Henry Seewald, is at with his speech progress, and now, this mama is sharing a happy update! While replying to Counting On fans on Instagram, Jessa opened up about how Henry's speech has improved, and we're so happy to hear it. Not that we ever doubted that Jessa was on top of it, of course -- but it's definitely good news to hear he's catching up with other kids.
Jessa's been open about Henry's speech delay for a while.
On an episode of Counting On in November 2019, Jessa shared that she and husband Ben Seewald realized that Henry wasn't on track with other kids his age when it came to speech, so they decided to seek help so he could learn how to communicate. They were referred to a speech pathologist, and it seems like their plan of action has been working to get Henry to talk more.
Then, in January, Jessa shared that things were getting better.
"I think Henry is really catching up," Jessa told fans at the time who asked her about Henry's progress with his speech. She and Ben were still taking him for speech evaluations at the time, too.
We were so relieved to hear it (not just for Henry, but for Jessa and Ben, too, who were surely worried about their son) and now, it seems there's another happy update on Henry's progress.
This week, she shared a new video of baby Ivy.
This is the cutest -- Ivy seems to love her baby doll, and we're so impressed that at nine months old, she's calling her "baby." There's nothing as adorable as hearing a tiny little girl voice like hers! But hearing Ivy speak seems to have prompted fans to wonder about where Henry's at with his speech, and Jessa seemed happy to provide an update, which fortunately is a positive one.
According to Jessa, Henry's caught up!
Henry recently turned 3 years old, and it sounds like the help Jessa and Ben got him for his speech definitely worked! We're really glad to hear that he's doing better -- and even happier that his parents were able to get the issue squared away for him. It had to be pretty frustrating for him not to be able to communicate the way he wanted to, but now, it looks like those days are behind him!
Henry's an impressive kid, and so are his siblings.
Of course, we think all the Duggar kids are cute, but we've gotta admit that Jessa and Ben's three children might just be at the top of the "cute" list. They all sport those gorgeous curls and look just like their mom -- even Ivy's starting to become Jessa's mini-me.
We're so happy Henry's doing better, and can't wait for more updates on this adorable little guy as he continues to grow. Between him, Ivy, and Spurgeon, we know those three give their mom a run for her money.
