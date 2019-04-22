Kate Middleton Reveals Prince Louis' Favorite Song & It's Adorable

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Now that Prince Louis is approaching his second birthday (next month!), proud mom Kate Middleton is sharing new details about her youngest child. During a recent appearance, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed Louis' favorite song, and it's not surprising at all, considering that he's still a toddler. What can we say? We always knew Prince Louis had taste!
According to Kate herself, Louis' favorite song is "Happy Birthday."
We've known about Louis' love of music for a while now.
In November 2019, we found out that Kate takes Louis to a music class (on her own, no less) called Monkey Music, where babies and toddlers are introduced to music and learn up to 500 different songs, which is pretty impressive. We know how important the arts are to Kate and Will, so it's no surprise that they're getting him started early -- and it seems to be something that really makes him happy.
Louis isn't the only member of the fam who's into music these days.
Looks like Prince Louis is growing up to have a personality just as big as his siblings'.
The sass has always been too real with George, and Charlotte has been a total ham from day one, always ready to make a silly face at a camera or to wave to the people waiting to see her. Now, it sounds like Louis might be the creative one (and according to Kate, he's also a bit of a daredevil already, too).
We can't wait to see if he ends up having a lifelong love of music. So far, he's off to a good start.
We're ready for more updates on Kate's kids, please.
We know this lady is one proud mom, and we can't wait for more details about Charlotte, George, and Louis. She and Will make sure their lives are as private as possible (though they are in the royal family), and they do a great job, which means that when they do share these tidbits, it's always worth the wait.
We're looking forward to seeing what Louis does next ... and the second birthday portraits that are surely on the horizon.
