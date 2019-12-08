The Duggars Wish Derick Dillard a Happy Birthday & What Happened to Their Feud?

It's been no secret that Derick Dillard disapproves of a lot of what the Duggar family does, but apparently, their feud wasn't enough to keep them from celebrating his special day. In fact, the Duggar family's official Instagram shared a tribute to Derick in honor of his birthday this week, so we have to wonder if they're doing damage control here. Or is the feud actually over?!
-
Jill & Derick have been basically estranged from her fam for a long time.
That means they've been spending a lot of holidays on their own, without joining the family at Jill's mom and dad's house -- and Derick has been spilling the beans about what goes on behind the scenes there in a major way. In fact, he's even said that Jill can't go to their house if Jim Bob himself isn't there to supervise, so as far as we can tell, Derick's not exactly welcome there either.
-
But on Monday, the family wished Derick a happy birthday on Instagram.
We assumed they'd be skipping out on a birthday post this year, but apparently not -- and they even had some pretty nice things to say about him.
"Happy birthday, Derick!" said the caption on the Instagram post. "We're so thankful for you! You're a loving husband to our sweet Jill, and a wonderful daddy to your boys. May God bless you in this new year!!"
Not quite what we expected ... at all.
-
-
There's been a bit of evidence lately that shows the Duggars and the Dillards might be on better terms these days.
Aside from this birthday message, we also saw that Jill got together with her sisters when all the women in the family united for a girls' weekend earlier this month. Given that she's usually missing from family events these days, we were surprised (in a good way) that she was included. Maybe this means that they're working to repair the relationship? We know she must miss seeing her family on a regular basis like she once did.
-
And of course, Jill also shared a sweet birthday message for her husband.
"Yesterday was this handsome fella’s birthday!" Jill wrote. "I love you so much @derickdillard. Thanks for being my man and for always pointing me back to Jesus. You're my hero and my best friend! We celebrated this weekend with family, then got a sitter last night and went on a date to @wafflehouseofficial."
So cute! And honestly, there are few better ways to celebrate a birthday than by having breakfast for dinner.
-
-
We're definitely interested to see where things go between the Duggars and the Dillards after this.
Maybe Derick speaking out and fighting back was enough for members of the family to see that Jill didn't deserve to be ostracized ... or maybe they were just able to agree to disagree. Without these two being on Counting On anymore, it's hard to see where they stand for sure, but it looks like the drama has truly been real over the past year.
Fingers crossed this feud is coming to an end. Jill should be able to hang with her fam whenever she wants!
Share this Story