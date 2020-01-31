Joseph & Kendra Duggar Get Hounded After Sharing a Cute Family Update

We've been wondering where Joseph and Kendra Duggar have been lately -- after all, they haven't posted on Instagram in weeks -- but now they're back, and they come with new photos of their adorable kiddos, Garrett and Addison! In a new post, Joseph and Kendra shared a sweet family update, and we can't believe how big their kids are already.
Of course, it didn't come without a little drama in the comments, though ...
Joe and Kendra shared photos from their day at the park.
"Sunny days are for the park and for running off all that energy!" they wrote in their caption.
Now that winter is finally coming to an end, we know Kendra and Joe must be so happy to have the option to bring their kids outside after being stuck inside the house ... especially because Garrett has entered full-blown toddler mode. Everyone looks so happy, especially him -- and more and more, he looks just like his mama.
As usual, though, people had a lot to say in the comments.
Fortunately, there were plenty of positive comments, too.
We're just glad to see this fam on Instagram again.
We know they must be so busy with two kids under 2 in the house (especially because baby Addison is only 4 months old!), so social media probably isn't their top priority at this point -- and we did notice that Kendra was missing from the Duggar girls' weekend that took place earlier this month.
We're glad to see that they're back, happy, and healthy. And hopefully, Kendra and Joe are getting at least a little bit of sleep!
We can't wait to see more from their adventures.
We can't handle how cute (and happy) both Addison and Garrett are, especially now that Addison's big enough that her personality is starting to shine through! It appears they both take after their mom, who's always been a ray of sunshine -- not that we expected anything else.
More adorable kid and baby photos, please! We're always ready for another update like this.
