Joseph & Kendra Duggar Get Hounded After Sharing a Cute Family Update



littleduggarfamily/Instagram

We've been wondering where Joseph and Kendra Duggar have been lately -- after all, they haven't posted on Instagram in weeks -- but now they're back, and they come with new photos of their adorable kiddos, Garrett and Addison! In a new post, Joseph and Kendra shared a sweet family update, and we can't believe how big their kids are already.

Of course, it didn't come without a little drama in the comments, though ...