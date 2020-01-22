Royal 'Expert' Calls Meghan Markle 'Five Clicks Up From Trailer Trash'



Splash News

Whether you agree with how she's gone about life in the royal family or not, there's no denying that Meghan Markle has had it rough from the media the past few years -- and evidently, that's far from over. On MSNBC recently, an interview was cut short by a journalist after the "royal expert" she was interviewing referred to the Duchess of Sussex as "five clicks up from trailer trash."

Yes, this actually happened.