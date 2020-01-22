Royal 'Expert' Calls Meghan Markle 'Five Clicks Up From Trailer Trash'

Splash News
Whether you agree with how she's gone about life in the royal family or not, there's no denying that Meghan Markle has had it rough from the media the past few years -- and evidently, that's far from over. On MSNBC recently, an interview was cut short by a journalist after the "royal expert" she was interviewing referred to the Duchess of Sussex as "five clicks up from trailer trash."
Yes, this actually happened.
-
MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser cut an interview short after 'Vanity Fair royal watcher' Victoria Mather made a nasty comment about Meghan.
Speaking to Reiser from London, Mather said: "I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen. And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world."
What the what?
-
After wrinkling her nose at the wild comment, Reiser stopped the interview on account of not being able to confirm something Mather said.
According to Mather, Meghan gave Kate "a knife for Christmas." She then said: "Which is quite something, isn't it?"
After Mather's trailer trash remark, Reiser cut her off, saying MSNBC was unable to verify her claim about the "knife gifting."
-
-
Unfortunately, Mather's disparaging comments about Meghan didn't end there.
When asked why she thought Harry and Meghan left the royal family, she replied that life as a celebrity "in California" was probably much more exciting.
"[Meghan didn't want] to spend the rest of her life looking at Kate Middleton's back as she sat in the second row to the future queen," she said.
Wow!
-
This isn't the first time Mather has spoken ill of Meghan.
In a September column in Air Mail, the reporter wrote about Meghan's family, saying, she "comes from a sadly dysfunctional family, leading to her being unpleasantly trolled as trailer trash."
According to BuzzFeed News, Mather no longer works for Vanity Fair (and hasn't since 2018), but instead writes for Air Mail and the Sunday Telegraph.
-
-
Mather certainly isn't the only person who's negatively reported on Meghan since she joined the royal family.
Even Meghan's own family sat down for interviews where they criticized her!
Clearly, the negative press got to be too much for both Meghan and Harry, and it's sad, because so many of us really liked them in the royal family.
In case Meghan had any doubt about abdicating her title, though, Mather likely solidified the fact that she made the right choice.
