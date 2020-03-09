Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Reunion With Prince William & Kate Middleton Was Pretty Dang Awkward

Splash News
Well, the moment everyone has been waiting for between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton has arrived -- and it's, well, awkward. On Monday, at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, the Cambridges and Sussexes were reunited for the first time since Harry and Meghan announced their decision to leave the royal family. And make no mistake about it, there definitely was a chill in the air.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the service after Harry and Meghan.
During the Queen's procession, Harry and Meghan arrived and took their seats in the second row next to Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Shortly after William and Kate arrived, and before they took their seats in the front row, they quickly glimpsed over at Harry and Meghan to say hi.
Actually, if you rewatch the video, you can see that Kate barely makes eye contact with the Sussexes. Awk-ward!
The royal couples didn't speak while waiting for the service to begin.
As they sat there waiting, Kate chatted with Sophie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talked to Prince Edward, and Prince William basically sat there, looking ahead, waiting for the whole thing to be over.
In the past, the Cambridges and Sussexes have been part of the Queen's procession, but this year, they all immediately took to their seats.
Some royal fans were irritated that Edward was the only one who got up to greet William.
In all fairness, though, in the past, Harry hasn't stood up to greet his brother, so it would have been kind of weird if he did now. And Sophie continued to sit, as well.
From the looks of things, Prince Edward was simply getting up to greet his nephew hello, as opposed to the future King of England.
It goes without saying that royal followers had feelings on the interaction.
Although the interaction certainly didn't look friendly, perhaps royal fans shouldn't read TOO much into this.
Everyone was, after all, at a formal event -- it wasn't exactly the time or place for yucking it up with one another.
However, even if there isn't as much tension between Harry and William as the media has made it out to seem, clearly they're on different paths now. Hopefully, in due time, they'll figure out a way to become close again while still going their separate ways.
