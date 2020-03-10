20 Ways Kate Middleton Could Become a Powerful Royal, Thanks to #Megxit

Image: Splash News



Splash News Given all that's transpired, something tells us Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may feel more free now that they're done with their roles as senior members of the royal family, but the rest of the monarchy is really going to need to step up to take their place. Kate Middleton could become a very powerful royal, thanks to #Megxit, and she's already begun stepping into this new role. To be fair, Kate was a working royal for a long time before Meghan came onto the scene, and she will be for much longer. But Meghan kind of shook things up when she entered the royal family, and now there's room for Kate to become a new kind of face for the monarchy. She can channel some of the best parts of Meghan's time in the public spotlight and put her own spin on things.

Recent reports have confirmed that even Queen Elizabeth has noticed that Kate is stepping up more. Reportedly, the Queen wants to guide Kate as she further becomes the face of the monarchy that can continue into the future.

Royal author Leslie Carroll told Fox News, "With the latest bombshell from the Sussexes, the Queen may expect Kate to take even more of a presence in the UK and step up her appearances, becoming the face and patron of additional charities and organizations." Leslie added, "Kate is the one who will have to represent the face of Britain’s future on a more regular basis and balance an increasingly challenging schedule of royal duties while being a hands-on mother of young children."

It's a big job, but if anyone can handle it, it's Kate. Here are 20 ways she has already stepped up in huge ways and can continue to do so in Meghan's wake.