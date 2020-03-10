20 Ways Kate Middleton Could Become a Powerful Royal, Thanks to #Megxit

Splash News
Given all that's transpired, something tells us Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may feel more free now that they're done with their roles as senior members of the royal family, but the rest of the monarchy is really going to need to step up to take their place. Kate Middleton could become a very powerful royal, thanks to #Megxit, and she's already begun stepping into this new role.
To be fair, Kate was a working royal for a long time before Meghan came onto the scene, and she will be for much longer. But Meghan kind of shook things up when she entered the royal family, and now there's room for Kate to become a new kind of face for the monarchy. She can channel some of the best parts of Meghan's time in the public spotlight and put her own spin on things.
Recent reports have confirmed that even Queen Elizabeth has noticed that Kate is stepping up more. Reportedly, the Queen wants to guide Kate as she further becomes the face of the monarchy that can continue into the future.
Royal author Leslie Carroll told Fox News, "With the latest bombshell from the Sussexes, the Queen may expect Kate to take even more of a presence in the UK and step up her appearances, becoming the face and patron of additional charities and organizations." Leslie added, "Kate is the one who will have to represent the face of Britain’s future on a more regular basis and balance an increasingly challenging schedule of royal duties while being a hands-on mother of young children."
It's a big job, but if anyone can handle it, it's Kate. Here are 20 ways she has already stepped up in huge ways and can continue to do so in Meghan's wake.
Becoming More Open About Her Personal Life1
Something that people love about Meghan Markle is that she doesn't feel as scripted as some of the other royals. She speaks from the heart and she's not afraid to get personal -- like when she revealed how she was really doing after Archie's birth. Kate recently did some sharing of her own on the podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby. She opened up about dealing with severe morning sickness, using hypnobirthing during labor, and how she balances being a mom with all her duties.
It was a rare moment of candor from the duchess and perhaps a sign of more to come now that the UK is losing Meghan's own openness.
Taking on More Royal Engagements2
According to Flare, Harry and Meghan were responsible for 17% of royal engagements. With them out of the picture, Kate could step up and carry a larger load. Last year, she did 120 engagements, which was the lowest out of the remaining working royals (Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and Prince William). This year, she has an opportunity to shoulder a lot more of the work and get closer to Prince Charles' 550 royal engagements.
Going on a Solo Tour3
Kate's done small tours before, but they've usually just been one day long. In 2016, she went to the Netherlands for 24 hours for her first solo tour. Most recently, she did a one-day solo tour of the UK in January. However, without Harry and Meghan to conduct royal tours of other nations, Kate could step up and do a longer solo journey. Prince William has gone on many solo tours, and now it's Kate's chance to shine on her own.
Becoming the Face of the Kensington Palace Instagram4
People have noticed that since Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down as senior royals, the Kensington Palace Instagram has been posting way more than usual ... and a great deal of those posts are about Kate. The Kensington Palace Instagram used to be a joint account for William, Harry, and Kate. Now Harry's out, but it also sort of seems like William is fading away in favor of Kate. Perhaps Instagram followers just respond better to posts about the duchess, but she's becoming the face of Kensington Palace.
Stepping Up Until Her Kids Can5
The Queen, Prince Charles, and Camilla are not young anymore. The royal engagement onus should be more on the younger generations, which means Prince William and Kate Middleton. Some day, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will join their parents in representing the monarchy in an official capacity. Until that happens, Kate can teach them what she knows, and maybe even take them along on some of her activities. She's done so in the past, but as George and Charlotte get older, they can probably handle more outings.
By the time they're old enough to start doing solo ventures, Kate can have them all trained to be perfect working royals.
Helping the Monarchy's Public Image6
A recent poll revealed that Meghan Markle is not viewed favorably among some UK citizens, and it could hurt the monarchy's image that Harry and Meghan left it in such a public way. But the same poll revealed that Kate Middleton's approval rating is quite high. By doing more engagements and being more present in the UK community, perhaps she can shift the tide in favor of the monarchy again.
Some people seem to get a sense right now that the monarchy was so stifling that Harry and Meghan had to escape. If Kate can show that she loves being a royal, she could really help the monarchy's image.
Showing More PDA7
People love how affectionate Harry and Meghan are. They're always touching each other on the arm, holding hands, sharing a kiss, and more. Prince William and Kate Middleton have historically not been very touchy-feely in public, but if Kate can show more of that side of herself, people may warm up to her even more. She's already started, wrapping her arm around Prince William during their recent Ireland tour. Letting the public in on a private moment got the positive attention of a lot of fans.
Preparing To Be Second in Line to the Throne8
Queen Elizabeth is almost 94 years old. If she chooses to step down soon, that would make Prince Charles king and Prince William second in line to the throne. Because Charles isn't all that young himself (he's 71), he probably won't have as long of a reign as his mother. That could put Kate in the Queen position sooner than she thinks. She better start preparing now, because that's a lot of responsibility that's not that far off.
Supporting Local Fashion Brands9
Basically, everything that Kate wears sells out almost immediately -- but she's also relied heavily on a lot of the same brands over the years. By switching up some things and supporting perhaps some smaller local UK brands, she could stimulate new business. Meghan giving birth to Archie reportedly boosted the UK economy by $1.25 billion. Without Archie, Meghan, and Harry to further help the economy, Kate could step in on the fashion front.
Giving More Speeches10
Although Kate makes many appearances, she doesn't always make public speeches. The few times she has, she's been eloquent, thoughtful, and inspirational. As an actress, Meghan is a great speaker, but the royal family will not be able to rely on her to speak at events any longer. Kate could instead step into this role and make her voice more known on subjects and causes close to her heart.
Doing More Events With the Queen11
Kate and the Queen have been getting along really well of late, and the monarch likely appreciated that Will, Kate, and their children continued with tradition by spending Christmas with her. (Meghan and Harry had a private holiday as a family with Meghan's mom.) We could see Kate by Elizabeth's side at more events in the future as their relationship grows closer.
Doing Events in Place of the Queen12
In addition to seeing Kate by Queen Elizabeth's side, her royal role could expand so that she appears on her behalf at more events. As the monarch gets older, she will probably scale back on her outings, and Kate can pick up some of the slack by representing her grandmother-in-law at royal functions. That way, Kate could also get a taste of what her world will look like when she's Queen.
Upping Her Women's Charity Focus13
Meghan took a particular interest in women's rights when she started taking on patronages for the royal family. In her absence, Kate could place more of an emphasis on women's charities. Kate usually focuses on causes related to children, mental health and motherhood, but all of that can easily play into supporting more women's rights foundations.
Focusing on Social Justice Work14
Kate recently shifted some of her patronage work into the social justice field, which has also been championed by Meghan in the past. In January, Kate visited a women's prison in Surrey to hear the inmates' stories. She also raised awareness about the importance of offering support to people in prison and when they get out, as well as helping them better connect to their families and communities.
Giving More Interviews15
Believe it or not, Kate's first media interview only just happened in October with CNN. She spoke about her tour to Pakistan with Prince William, including some time spent at a local orphanage. She can raise awareness for tons of her charity work and passions with further media interviews -- especially now that Meghan won't be giving any at all.
Taking on Untraditional Projects16
In her short time as a member of the royal family, Meghan guest-edited an issue of British Vogue and put a lot of work into who went on the cover, what causes were highlighted, and more. It's the kind of thing that Kate would probably also excel at, and it would be a great opportunity to champion her causes in a new way that's not just another benefit or meet and greet.
Interacting With More Fans17
Kate is polite to her fans, often speaking to them and graciously accepting their gifts. But Meghan and Harry took things to a whole other level, even hugging their well-wishers. We're not saying that Kate has to go around hugging strangers, but making every effort to connect with the people who show up to see her at events will go a long way with the UK residents.
Enacting Real Change18
Powerful royals don't just show up to galas and events; they help shape the world around them. Kate's beginning to do that in a major way with the recent survey she helped conduct about motherhood and early childhood development. When the data is collected and published, it could show information about how to better address mothers' concerns about parenting and their children, and real change could come out of it.
Having a Friendly Relationship With the Press19
The press can be an effective way to move an agenda and raise awareness for important issues, but only if they're on someone's side. The UK press was not often on Meghan's side, and it's likely part of why she didn't want to be in the royal spotlight anymore. Giving the press just enough to keep in their good graces is a necessary evil for the royals. Kate has always been good at charming the media, and she only needs to continue to do so as she rises in rank in the royal family.
Becoming the Face of Britain's Future20
According to Fox News, royal commentator Neil Sean has said that the Queen is priming Kate for eventual monarchy takeover. "What has really evolved is how gently and quietly the Queen is sublimely guiding, advising and helping in a very discreet manner the future Queen that will be Kate," Sean said. "A courtier told me that ‘Kate is the Queen’s number one priority as she knows it will be her who the real monarchy will fall onto in the future.'"
No pressure, Kate!