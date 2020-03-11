20 Times Kate Middleton Made the Colors of the Rainbow Look So Good

Image: Splash News



Splash News Kate Middleton does dozens events every year, and she can't always wear the same outfit to all of them -- although she isn't afraid of an occasional outfit recycle. During her time as a royal, Kate Middleton has worn all the colors of the rainbow, and she makes them look so good. The only color Kate usually stays away from is orange (perhaps for fear of looking washed out and/or not photographing well), but she's been known to try a burnt orange or blood orange or peach look every once in a while if she's feeling particularly bold. Some of the princess' favorite colors to wear are reds, blues, and greens, and she's pretty liberal with yellow as well. She's not afraid to go bold and bright with her outfits.

There's actually a reason Kate is known to wear so many bright dresses for her events. It's probably the same reason why the Queen always wears nearly-neon looks. It's so people can see them.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, explained as much in the documentary The Queen at 90. "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen,'" she said. "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, ten, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

It seems that Kate has taken a page out of the Queen's book and also goes for bold rainbow colors to be better seen by her fans. Sure, she'll sometimes go with a more muted look, but on the whole she's pretty bright with her style.

Here are 20 times she rocked the rainbow.