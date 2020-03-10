20 Ways Kate Middleton Is Such a Boy Mom

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images
At this point, Kate Middleton has been a mom for six years since her firstborn, Prince George, came into the world. And at this point, she's an old pro at taking care of her kiddos. Even though she's an awesome mom to her daughter, Princess Charlotte, we can't help but notice that she's really shining as a boy mom to George and Louis. Not only has she never been afraid to get down in the dirt and play with her rambunctious boys, but she has also proven that she loves them unconditionally for who they are, which is just as important (if not more).
It's not easy being a member of the royal family, and it's not easy being a mom. But doing both things at the same time, living in the spotlight? It would be enough to stress anyone out. But as far as we can tell, Kate's taking every parenting challenge that comes her way in stride, and she's never held herself back from talking about how much she loves her boys, sharing the fun memories she's already made with the both of them.
Read on for all the times Kate Middleton has been an amazing mom boy. We think she's a great mom to all three of her children. Seriously, could Charlotte have a better woman to look up to in her life? It's time to celebrate how Kate is doing her thing as a mom of two boys, too.
She's Not Afraid to Get in the Grass1
Kate's kids are still pretty young (especially Louis!), but she's shown she's never been afraid to get down on their level and have fun in the grass -- even if she happens to be wearing a dress at the time! Even while entertaining her kiddos at a polo tournament, Kate was all about spending quality time with them, even if she had to risk a grass stain or two in the process. Such is life with boys (and a girl!).
She Hunts for Bugs2
Kate has said that her kids love bugs, including spiders, and that they love going outside to hunt for them -- and that she likes joining them for that particular activity! Boy moms know that there's no time to be shy around insects, especially if their kid ends up like George and Louis, who seemingly love to go out looking for creepy crawlies. Luckily, it sounds like Kate's on board for their hobby.
She Lays Down the Law3
Reportedly, Kate is a relatively strict mom, and she has even said she's avoided taking them to events that are on school nights so they can get their rest. With rambunctious boys in the house, a certain degree of strictness is almost required. After all, she's gotta keep three kids in order somehow! And this way, we know they'll grow up respecting their mom for sure, which is so important.
She Encourages Their Hobbies4
Recently, Kate shared that George has taken up playing guitar, and she seems super supportive about it.
"It has been so interesting hearing all the storytelling over the last couple of days. I wish we could have brought George and Charlotte along, they would have loved it. And George is starting to learn the guitar," Kate told a band she met during a trip to Ireland, according to Hello! Magazine.
We love that she encourages them to go after what they're interested in.
She Wrangles Them Up for Trooping the Colour5
Okay, here's where we strongly believe Kate deserves a trophy! Somehow, every year, this woman wrangles up her kids (including both her sons) to stand out on the hot balcony at the palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birthday with Trooping The Colour. And not only do both of them behave, but she also gets them to dress up in nice outfits. This is a truly impressive mom skill!
She's Already Preparing George to Be King6
It's certainly a long way off, but it's reality. Someday, Prince George will rule over England. And reportedly, Kate's already preparing George to be king, even though he's still just a kid. According to Closer, they've started having conversations with him about it in ways that he'll understand.
"William and Kate have already talked to George and Charlotte about their future roles, but in a child-like way so that they understand without feeling overwhelmed," a source said. "George knows there's something special about him and that one day he'll be the future King of England."
She Takes Louis to Music Class7
Even though Kate is undoubtedly a very busy lady with all those royal obligations on top of raising three children, of course. She makes times to enrich her kids' lives, including her sons. In fact, Kate even takes Louis to music lessons, even though he's still under two years old at this point. Hey, she can never start fostering a love of the arts too early, right? And it just goes to show how dedicated she is to her sons.
She's Raising Little Daredevils8
Apparently, her youngest son is already pretty ambitious, and as she told someone she met at an event last May, Louis is even somewhat of a daredevil. She shared that he climbed to the top of the slide at the playground all by himself, and that he started to walk before his first birthday, which means that Kate and Will have been chasing after him for awhile now.
We know she's up for it!
She's a Super Involved Mom9
Despite Kate's busy schedule, it seems like she's a very involved parent, and we know that will become even more invaluable to her and her family as her boys continue to grow. She attends events at George's school herself instead of sending someone else, and she seems to spend as much quality time with them as she can. These are the things that will matter so much to who her boys become as adults.
She Can Defuse Any Drama10
If there's one thing that Kate is well versed in, it's dealing with a toddler's meltdown. We've seen her shut down many in paparazzi photos before. People might want to say that little girls are dramatic, but anyone with boys knows that tantrums definitely aren't exclusive to girls at all, and we've seen Kate take her kids back to an acceptable level of chill on more than one occasion.
She Lets Them Be Themselves11
As we can easily tell from this photo, there's a lot of personality between all three of Kate's kids, including her boys. After all, how many photos of George have we seen where he's wearing exactly what he's thinking (sass and all) all over his face? But the beauty of the way Kate parents is that she lets these guys and Charlotte be themselves, and she seems to really love them for it.
She Loves Being Active12
We've never seen Kate shy away from a physical challenge! No matter what the occasion calls for, Kate's down for it, sports included. This is a very good quality to have as a mom of two busy boys, and we have a feeling she gets out there and throws a ball around with them whenever she can. Hopefully, they can all be active together, because George and Louis likely have a lot of energy to let out!
She's Always Up For Anything13
Something that comes with being a mom? The need to roll with the punches, and it seems like Kate definitely has that part down. We've seen her get athletic even while wearing a nice outfit if the situation calls for it, or to get her hands dirty working in the garden at events. No matter what happens, Kate is ready and greets the unexpected with open arms, and we know she must use this approach in her parenting, too.
She Has Plenty to Teach Them14
From everything we've seen of Kate over the years, we know that this is one smart woman. Going from being a "normal" citizen to a royal has given her so many life experiences to learn from, and we've seen her accomplish great things as part of the royal family. We don't doubt that she has plenty of wisdom to impart to her boys that they will grow from -- and hopefully share with their own kids.
She Brings Them a New Perspective15
Like we said before, growing up without being a part of the royal family is something totally unique to Kate in her family. William has had a totally different experience as a child and teenager in the royal family. Because of this, Kate has her own perspective to offer up to her sons that will hopefully make them see the world with a broader lens, and we know what Kate can teach them can only come from their mom herself.
She Loves Being Outdoors16
Kate always seems to be right at home in nature, and we know that definitely has to be paying off with those sons of hers! From everything she's shared about George and Louis, it certainly seems like these guys love running around and getting dirty, so it's a good thing that being outside is already on Kate's list of favorite things -- even if it means cleaning up a little mud in the process.
She's Naturally Great With Kids17
Not only have we seen Kate absolutely kill it as a mom to her own three kids, but we've also seen her be an incredible leader to other children as well. Most of what Kate's work focuses on is children (and making the lives of kids everywhere better), so we know that it's a passion of hers for sure, and it also seems to be something that's been a major asset to her being a mother to her own kids.
She Sets a Great Example18
It's hard to imagine a better role model than Kate for her sons. Sure, William is there, and we know that his role as their father is (obviously) incredibly important. But we hope George and Louis are aware of how lucky they are to have Kate as their mom. Someone who is kind, who loves to help others, and who has taken on every challenge in her life and made it look like it's NBD. A pretty great example for them to learn from!
She's Always Happy to Talk About Her Kids19
Of course, Kate and Will have both always been careful to make sure they maintain their kids' privacy as much as they possibly can, but what we've also noticed is that Kate jumps at any opportunity to talk about her kids -- particularly the things they love and are succeeding with at the moment. Having a mom who is so proud of what her kids are doing is so awesome for George and Louis.
She Captures Them as They Are20
We're constantly blown away by Kate's photography skills. This lady's got talent, and with any luck, it's something she'll be able to pass on to her children. But in the meantime, we love the way that she captures every moment with her sons, sharing who they are and every bit of their personality without making them pose and put on fake smiles. They'll be so grateful for photos like this in the future.