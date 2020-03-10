20 Ways Kate Middleton Is Such a Boy Mom

Image: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images



Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images At this point, Kate Middleton has been a mom for six years since her firstborn, Prince George, came into the world. And at this point, she's an old pro at taking care of her kiddos. Even though she's an awesome mom to her daughter, Princess Charlotte, we can't help but notice that she's really shining as a boy mom to George and Louis. Not only has she never been afraid to get down in the dirt and play with her rambunctious boys, but she has also proven that she loves them unconditionally for who they are, which is just as important (if not more).

It's not easy being a member of the royal family, and it's not easy being a mom. But doing both things at the same time, living in the spotlight? It would be enough to stress anyone out. But as far as we can tell, Kate's taking every parenting challenge that comes her way in stride, and she's never held herself back from talking about how much she loves her boys, sharing the fun memories she's already made with the both of them.

Read on for all the times Kate Middleton has been an amazing mom boy. We think she's a great mom to all three of her children. Seriously, could Charlotte have a better woman to look up to in her life? It's time to celebrate how Kate is doing her thing as a mom of two boys, too.