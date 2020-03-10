20 Times Amy Duggar Rebelled Against Her Family



amyrachelleking/Instagram From the very first time we met Amy Duggar on the earliest versions of 19 Kids & Counting, we knew that she was totally different than the rest of the Duggar family. Even though she spent a lot of time with her Uncle Jim Bob and Aunt Michelle (and grew up being very close to her many, many cousins), somehow, it seems like they haven't had much of an influence on her life at all. Amy has always been the kind of gal who marches to the beat of her own drum, and sometimes, that means doing things in a totally different way than her family might do.

Whether she's speaking out against things the Duggars themselves believe in or choices they've made in the pastv-- or simply showing off how she's chosen her own path in her life -- Amy is definitely one of the rebels of the family ... and in a big way. Forget the Duggar dress code, the traditional gender roles, and the courtship rules. Amy does things on her own terms, and we love her for it.

Here are all the ways Amy has rebelled against the Duggar fam. We've seen that spunk in her ever since she was a kid, but now that she's an adult with a life, a career, and a family of her own, it's been even more fun to see her forge her own way, despite who in her family may disapprove of it.