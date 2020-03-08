British Teenager Adorably Apologizes to Prince Harry for 'Cuddling' Meghan Markle

It all started when Meghan invited a student named Aker Okoye to speak about the importance of International Women's Day.

While appearing at London's Robert Clark School, Meghan handed the mic over to 16-year-old Aker, who promptly celebrated the hug and kiss he got from her by saying, "She really is beautiful, innit." Obviously, the crowd cheered -- this is Meghan we're talking about, after all.

And honestly, whose reaction to a hug and kiss from Meghan wouldn't be like that?! It's clear that she totally made Aker's day, and it was a really sweet moment to watch.