British Teenager Adorably Apologizes to Prince Harry for 'Cuddling' Meghan Markle

Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
It seems like Meghan Markle is really making the most of her trip to the UK, wrapping up royal business with Prince Harry -- and she even made a new friend along the way. After the Duchess of Sussex spoke at a school in honor of International Women's Day, a British teen is apologizing to the Duke of Sussex for getting cozy with his wife, and the whole story itself is pretty adorable.
-
It all started when Meghan invited a student named Aker Okoye to speak about the importance of International Women's Day.
While appearing at London's Robert Clark School, Meghan handed the mic over to 16-year-old Aker, who promptly celebrated the hug and kiss he got from her by saying, "She really is beautiful, innit." Obviously, the crowd cheered -- this is Meghan we're talking about, after all.
And honestly, whose reaction to a hug and kiss from Meghan wouldn't be like that?! It's clear that she totally made Aker's day, and it was a really sweet moment to watch.
-
Now, Aker is apologizing to Prince Harry for getting a little close to his wife.
-
-
Aker told The Sun that meeting Meghan was "the best day of his life."
-
A video of Aker's speech also made it to the Sussex Royal Instagram account.
Just in case he wasn't feeling special enough!
"The Duchess asked a young student to come on stage and share his perspective on the importance of the day, and whilst much attention has been focused on his initial comment, what he shared beyond that was compelling and true," said the Instagram post.
It's true. Aker taking the stage was adorable, but everything he said about honoring the women in his life was true, too.
-
-
We know this day will be one he never forgets.
Share this Story