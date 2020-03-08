British Teenager Adorably Apologizes to Prince Harry for 'Cuddling' Meghan Markle

It seems like Meghan Markle is really making the most of her trip to the UK, wrapping up royal business with Prince Harry -- and she even made a new friend along the way. After the Duchess of Sussex spoke at a school in honor of International Women's Day, a British teen is apologizing to the Duke of Sussex for getting cozy with his wife, and the whole story itself is pretty adorable. 

  • It all started when Meghan invited a student named Aker Okoye to speak about the importance of International Women's Day. 

    While appearing at London's Robert Clark School, Meghan handed the mic over to 16-year-old Aker, who promptly celebrated the hug and kiss he got from her by saying, "She really is beautiful, innit." Obviously, the crowd cheered -- this is Meghan we're talking about, after all. 

    And honestly, whose reaction to a hug and kiss from Meghan wouldn't be like that?! It's clear that she totally made Aker's day, and it was a really sweet moment to watch. 

  • Now, Aker is apologizing to Prince Harry for getting a little close to his wife. 

    Meghan Markle, Aker Okoye
    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

    Juuust in case Harry was feeling a little jealous of the moment they shared -- a polite gesture, really. 

    According to The Sun, Aker's letter read:

    "Dear Harry and Meghan,
    Harry, hope you don’t mind me writing this letter. I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife. I was just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school. It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well. She is truly inspirational. I nearly met you (Harry) last year when you came to East London to open the Future Youth Zone but I was away with the school. I hope to meet you one day. Good luck for the future. 
    With kind regards, 
    Aker."

    Too sweet!

  • Aker told The Sun that meeting Meghan was "the best day of his life." 

    Meghan Markle, Aker Okoye
    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

    "I thought she was amazing and so special. Her talk was very inspirational. I was in awe of her. She is beautiful and elegant," he said. "I was starstruck. When I saw her I thought I was doing the right thing by cuddling her. She found it funny which was great. Everyone at school was so thrilled that she was there."

    Sounds like she really made his day -- and he gets the props for being brave enough to go up there and speak in front of everyone, too! 

  • A video of Aker's speech also made it to the Sussex Royal Instagram account. 

    Just in case he wasn't feeling special enough! 

    "The Duchess asked a young student to come on stage and share his perspective on the importance of the day, and whilst much attention has been focused on his initial comment, what he shared beyond that was compelling and true," said the Instagram post. 

    It's true. Aker taking the stage was adorable, but everything he said about honoring the women in his life was true, too. 

  • We know this day will be one he never forgets. 

    Meghan Markle, Aker Okoye
    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

    And given that he seemed to leave quite an impression on Meghan, we have a feeling she won't forget it, either. Getting out there and interacting with people like him seems to be what she loves doing the most! 

    Now, we're just curious to find out if Aker ever gets a letter back from Prince Harry. We have a feeling no apology was necessary, but we wouldn't want to mess with him, either! 

