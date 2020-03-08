Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reunite With Kate Middleton & Prince William

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Samir Hussein/WireImage

The fab four are back together again -- at least, for one day before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry duck back out of the UK, anyway. Meghan and Harry reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William for their final royal appearance before completing their transition this spring, and we're so glad to see them all in the same place again -- even if they didn't interact quite as much as we hoped. 

  • Meghan, Kate, Harry, and William all gathered together for Commonwealth Day on Monday.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    According to People, each couple arrived separately in their own cars, and they exchanged small hellos when they made their way to their seats -- Meghan waved to them while Harry smiled and said hi to his brother and sister-in-law. But as far as we know, that was the limit to their interactions at the event. Given, it wasn't exactly a party that allowed them to socialize, but it still sounds a bit awkward. 

    • Advertisement

  • The royals were not part of the Queen's processional as they have been in years past. 

    No word on whether that has anything to do with Meghan and Harry bowing out of royal life or not -- likely not, because Kate and Will weren't in the processional either. But it's definitely interesting to see the way things have been different this year, especially because they're about to change even more in the future.

    And trust us, we're bummed not to get any cute pics of Meghan, Kate, Harry, and Will interacting and catching up!

  • There's no word on whether this was the only time Kate & Will would cross paths with Meghan & Harry either. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    We'd assume that they'd all get together, even just in private, being that Harry and Meghan are living primarily on an entirely different continent. Their royal roles might be shifting, but they're all still family, after all -- and despite persistent feud rumors, Harry and William have always seemed close.

    But Harry and Meghan's trip is wrapping up, so if they haven't been able to sit down and chat, time is running out.

  • The past week has been a very busy one for the royals. 

    Not only were Will and Kate on a three-day tour of Ireland with a packed itinerary that definitely made us yawn, but Meghan and Harry also were pretty busy themselves, fulfilling the last of their royal obligations before settling into what their new normal would look like. Appearances, speeches, meeting with their patronages ... it's been a jam-packed few days for the Sussexes.

  • It's hard to say what's next for the royal fam. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Karwai Tang/WireImage

    Whatever it is, though, we're definitely interested to find out. Meghan and Harry are entering some seriously uncharted waters here, and there's no way to predict exactly how things will play out.

    When all the dust has settled, though, we hope they're able to maintain a relationship with Harry's family, Kate and Will included. They may be on different paths for now, but we'd hate to see Harry and Will's bond fall by the wayside in all of this.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement