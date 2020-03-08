Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reunite With Kate Middleton & Prince William

The royals were not part of the Queen's processional as they have been in years past.

At the #CommonwealthDay service @wabbey , Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the #Commonwealth and members of the Royal Family have arrived to celebrate #CommonwealthDay2020 #CommonwealthService | #CommonwealthDelivers pic.twitter.com/nqtUSC1mIp

No word on whether that has anything to do with Meghan and Harry bowing out of royal life or not -- likely not, because Kate and Will weren't in the processional either. But it's definitely interesting to see the way things have been different this year, especially because they're about to change even more in the future.

And trust us, we're bummed not to get any cute pics of Meghan, Kate, Harry, and Will interacting and catching up!