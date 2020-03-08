Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reunite With Kate Middleton & Prince William

Samir Hussein/WireImage
The fab four are back together again -- at least, for one day before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry duck back out of the UK, anyway. Meghan and Harry reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William for their final royal appearance before completing their transition this spring, and we're so glad to see them all in the same place again -- even if they didn't interact quite as much as we hoped.
Meghan, Kate, Harry, and William all gathered together for Commonwealth Day on Monday.
The royals were not part of the Queen's processional as they have been in years past.
No word on whether that has anything to do with Meghan and Harry bowing out of royal life or not -- likely not, because Kate and Will weren't in the processional either. But it's definitely interesting to see the way things have been different this year, especially because they're about to change even more in the future.
And trust us, we're bummed not to get any cute pics of Meghan, Kate, Harry, and Will interacting and catching up!
There's no word on whether this was the only time Kate & Will would cross paths with Meghan & Harry either.
The past week has been a very busy one for the royals.
Not only were Will and Kate on a three-day tour of Ireland with a packed itinerary that definitely made us yawn, but Meghan and Harry also were pretty busy themselves, fulfilling the last of their royal obligations before settling into what their new normal would look like. Appearances, speeches, meeting with their patronages ... it's been a jam-packed few days for the Sussexes.
It's hard to say what's next for the royal fam.
