Josiah & Lauren Duggar Share Sweet Update on Baby Bella

It seems like yesterday that Lauren and Josiah Duggar were awaiting the arrival of their first child together, but Bella Duggar is already 4 months old! And on Sunday, Lauren and Josiah shared a sweet update on Bella on Instagram -- along with a truly adorable photo of their little lady -- that shows exactly how much she's grown (and what a happy baby she seems to be). 

  • Bella's parents shared her 4-month update, along with the cutest pic.

    We love Bella's smile -- and her outfit. That dress with the plants on it? Too cute. We'd love one in our size, please.

    "These 4 months with Bella have been the absolute sweetest!" Lauren and Josiah wrote in their caption. "This little angel greets everyone she meets with the biggest smile. We love this little girl to pieces and feel so blessed to be her parents! God is so good!"

  • And in an Instagram Story post, they shared the same pic, but side by side with their own baby photos.

    Lauren Duggar Instagram Story
    siandlaurenduggar/Instagram Stories

    It's hard to tell who Bella favors more -- we can definitely see both her mom and her dad in that adorable face! As far as we can tell, she might just be a perfect mixture of both Josiah and Lauren (who were both pretty cute babies, like their daughter, for the record).

    The Duggar gene pool is strong, though. We wouldn't be surprised if she ends up looking more and more like her dad as she gets older!

  • Fans are absolutely loving this update on Bella.

    Lauren Duggar Instagram comments
    siandlaurenduggar/Instagram

    It's easy to see why! Bella is so cute, and every time we see her, she always has such a big expression on her face -- whether she's happy or deep in thought or feeling a little sassy, it's easy to tell exactly what she's thinking. Bella already has such a personality going on, even at just 4 months old.

    And yes, she's definitely one of the best dressed Duggar babies by far. Total baby model!

  • Bella's had a very busy month already. 

    When all the ladies of the Duggar fam got together for a girls' weekend earlier this month, Bella got lots of cuddles from Aunt Jill Duggar (and looked perfectly content at Target -- but aren't we all?).

    She may have only been alive for four months so far, but this kiddo has already had plenty of adventures ... and she has a huge family to share it all with, especially all of her cousins who were born over the last several months.

  • We can't wait to see more updates on Bella.

    She's simply the cutest, and we love seeing all the photos that her mom and dad share on social media, especially as she hits new milestones with every month (and shows off all of her stylish outfits). 

    Looks like Lauren and Josiah are killing it as parents so far. Bella's lucky to have them as her mom and dad, and they're just as lucky to have her, too. We will never get tired of seeing that adorable happy face! 

