Josiah & Lauren Duggar Share Sweet Update on Baby Bella

It seems like yesterday that Lauren and Josiah Duggar were awaiting the arrival of their first child together, but Bella Duggar is already 4 months old! And on Sunday, Lauren and Josiah shared a sweet update on Bella on Instagram -- along with a truly adorable photo of their little lady -- that shows exactly how much she's grown (and what a happy baby she seems to be).
Bella's parents shared her 4-month update, along with the cutest pic.
We love Bella's smile -- and her outfit. That dress with the plants on it? Too cute. We'd love one in our size, please.
"These 4 months with Bella have been the absolute sweetest!" Lauren and Josiah wrote in their caption. "This little angel greets everyone she meets with the biggest smile. We love this little girl to pieces and feel so blessed to be her parents! God is so good!"
And in an Instagram Story post, they shared the same pic, but side by side with their own baby photos.
Fans are absolutely loving this update on Bella.
Bella's had a very busy month already.
When all the ladies of the Duggar fam got together for a girls' weekend earlier this month, Bella got lots of cuddles from Aunt Jill Duggar (and looked perfectly content at Target -- but aren't we all?).
She may have only been alive for four months so far, but this kiddo has already had plenty of adventures ... and she has a huge family to share it all with, especially all of her cousins who were born over the last several months.
We can't wait to see more updates on Bella.
She's simply the cutest, and we love seeing all the photos that her mom and dad share on social media, especially as she hits new milestones with every month (and shows off all of her stylish outfits).
Looks like Lauren and Josiah are killing it as parents so far. Bella's lucky to have them as her mom and dad, and they're just as lucky to have her, too. We will never get tired of seeing that adorable happy face!
