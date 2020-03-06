Meghan Markle's Red Dress Stole the Show on Her UK Trip



Splash News

Whether you love her or hate her, there's no denying that Meghan Markle is a sartorial force. From her very first public appearance with Prince Harry (white button-down, ripped jeans, flats) to her royal wedding day (Givenchy) to every official (and unofficial) engagement, the Duchess of Sussex has always brought it in the style department.

It should come as no surprise her recent trip to London has been no exception.