Meghan Markle's Red Dress Stole the Show on Her UK Trip

Whether you love her or hate her, there's no denying that Meghan Markle is a sartorial force. From her very first public appearance with Prince Harry (white button-down, ripped jeans, flats) to her royal wedding day (Givenchy) to every official (and unofficial) engagement, the Duchess of Sussex has always brought it in the style department.
It should come as no surprise her recent trip to London has been no exception.
Although every look of Meghan's has been a revelation this week, the one that stood out in particular was this red number.
Making the look all the more bold was the fact that Prince Harry was matching.
Clearly, Harry and Meghan were into their looks, as they shared this beauty on Instagram:
And clearly other people were too, as the post garnered over a million likes in one day.
Wow!
Alongside the photo, the caption read:
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall -- marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos.
The Duke, who is Captain General @RoyalMarines joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity.
From the looks of things, Harry and Meghan aren't too bothered by what's gone on the past few weeks.
Meghan may not have to get gussied up all that often anymore, but man, she really knows how to rock a glam look.
Although we'll certainly miss seeing Harry and Meghan's smiling faces as they carry out official royal business, we'd be remiss if we didn't say we're going to miss seeing Meghan's impeccable style as well.
She really has bridged the gap between classic and now like no other.
