Prince William & Kate Middleton's Secret Date Night Sounds Adorable

Splash News
Just because they live in a palace and have people to take care of practically everything for them doesn't mean Kate Middleton and Prince William don't need to get out by themselves once in a while. During their recent visit to Ireland, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were chatting with tightrope performers in Tribeton in Galway, Wills casually let it slip that he and Kate had a date night recently in London.
It's amazing that these two managed to go out unnoticed!
-
During the Cambridges' conversation with the performers, the couple shared a few intimate details about their family -- the first about Princess Charlotte.
In the beginning of their conversation, Kate revealed that Charlotte is all about gymnastics these days.
"Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she's doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It's so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination," she said.
-
Will then chimed in, letting a romantic detail slip about he and Kate.
"And their flexibility, it's really good for their long-term health, isn't it?" the duke said. "We went to watch the Cirque du Soleil recently, it was amazing."
O U DID, DID U?!
Since the royal couple haven't been to Cirque du Soleil on official business, clearly their trip was for pleasure. How cute!
-
-
Will didn't get into specifics, but not surprising in the least, royal experts were able to deduce which performance the couple saw.
According to Hello! magazine, Will and Kate most likely saw Cirque du Soleil: Luzia, which is a Mexican-inspired performance. The show ran from January 12 through March 1 at Royal Albert Hall, which is near their home at Kensington Palace.Will didn't say if it was a family affair or not, but from the sound of things, it was just the two of them.
-
Another impressive tidbit from the couple's outing?
Prince William is an amazing juggler!
Who knew?!
If this whole King of England thing doesn't work out for Wills, looks like he's got a pretty great backup career.
-
-
From nights at home (juggling, evidently) to evenings out on the town, the Cambridges certainly seem to have struck a healthy balance in life.
Share this Story