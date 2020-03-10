20 of the Best Photos From Will & Kate's Ireland Tour

Image: Julien Behal Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Julien Behal Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate and William are once again the brightest stars of the royal family, now that they no longer share the "new generation" spotlight, responsibilities, and pressures with Harry and Meghan. They're taking on a lot more work because of the move, and even had to take a break in February to recoup and regroup. But they came back strong with a three-day trip to Ireland recently. The trip, from March 3 to March 5, was officially meant to highlight the friendship and strengthen the ties between Ireland and Britain, now that the UK has left the European Union. It was also a chance to solidify Kate and William's key place in the royal family -- and conveniently skip town when Harry and Meghan arrived in London for their final official engagements as working royals.

The trip turned out to be pretty much a home run for the couple, who handled meetings with the Irish president, his wife, and others with their usual confidence and ease, then headed out to drink (well, it is Ireland, after all) and meet regular people in the capital of Dublin, as well as the major city of Galway and locations such as a dramatic seaside cliff, a research farm, a homeless shelter (in the tradition of Princess Diana), and a sports club.

The pair looked relaxed and genuinely happy to be together and away from their regular lives as they have in past trips abroad -- underlining what everyone and anyone whose relationship needs a bit of a boost hopes for: a trip without the kids.

Kate shone, of course, doing just fine on meetings with politicians, diplomats, and other official types -- while wearing some seriously drool-worthy fashion -- as always. She was at her best when around regular people, especially kids, and hit the outdoors to be active. She got a chance to do the latter when she and William played some traditional Irish outdoor sports.

The pictures are absolute gold, but they are just a few among other great shots that we gathered together highlighting Kate and William's time on the Emerald Isle.

Enjoy!