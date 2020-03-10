20 of the Best Photos From Will & Kate's Ireland Tour

Julien Behal Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Kate and William are once again the brightest stars of the royal family, now that they no longer share the "new generation" spotlight, responsibilities, and pressures with Harry and Meghan. They're taking on a lot more work because of the move, and even had to take a break in February to recoup and regroup.
But they came back strong with a three-day trip to Ireland recently. The trip, from March 3 to March 5, was officially meant to highlight the friendship and strengthen the ties between Ireland and Britain, now that the UK has left the European Union. It was also a chance to solidify Kate and William's key place in the royal family -- and conveniently skip town when Harry and Meghan arrived in London for their final official engagements as working royals.
The trip turned out to be pretty much a home run for the couple, who handled meetings with the Irish president, his wife, and others with their usual confidence and ease, then headed out to drink (well, it is Ireland, after all) and meet regular people in the capital of Dublin, as well as the major city of Galway and locations such as a dramatic seaside cliff, a research farm, a homeless shelter (in the tradition of Princess Diana), and a sports club.
The pair looked relaxed and genuinely happy to be together and away from their regular lives as they have in past trips abroad -- underlining what everyone and anyone whose relationship needs a bit of a boost hopes for: a trip without the kids.
Kate shone, of course, doing just fine on meetings with politicians, diplomats, and other official types -- while wearing some seriously drool-worthy fashion -- as always. She was at her best when around regular people, especially kids, and hit the outdoors to be active. She got a chance to do the latter when she and William played some traditional Irish outdoor sports.
The pictures are absolute gold, but they are just a few among other great shots that we gathered together highlighting Kate and William's time on the Emerald Isle.
Enjoy!
-
Keeping it 100-ish1
Kate and William took a commercial AerLingus flight into Dublin, setting a low-key tone for the visit (though, of course, the flight had extra tight security). Kate wore all green everything -- headband, coat, dress, shoes, and clutch -- in case anyone were in danger of missing the reference to Ireland, aka "the Emerald Isle." So she once again smartly used fashion to honor the place she's visiting. Call it fashion diplomacy.
-
Woof! Woof!2
Kate and William met with the president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and his wife, Sabina Coyne, who, according to reports, made quite the faux pas by greeting the couple by saying, "Delighted to welcome you. You've had lots of exciting things happening in your family." (Oops.) But it looks like the Irish couple's dog cut through any awkwardness by being totally adorable, drawing the attention of Kate, who is always up for petting animals.
-
-
Luck O' the Fashionable3
Let's take a moment to check out the duchess's drop-dead gorgeous coat in its entirety, shall we? It's a precisely tailored Catherine Walker piece in a deep forest green and featuring beautiful gold trimmed buttons. It's the kind of coat that, though we're dying for spring to get here already, make us almost wish for a few more weeks of cold.
-
Ding Dong!4
Gotta love it when married couples act like a team. Kate and William pooled their resources to pull a giant bell at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance. The bell commemorates the peace agreements that ended the conflicts between Ireland and Northern Ireland, and it's surrounded by tree trunks from both places.
-
-
Date Night5
Well, this is one of the best pictures of Kate and William that has been taken in a while: a very intimate moment, even though they're in front of cameras. They look fabulous in their outfits, yes, but they also look very relaxed and happy. Must be the alone time they're getting. As very involved parents of three kids, they must be busy all the time, and that's how a trip alone abroad turns into a mini-vacation.
-
A Quick Sip6
The duchess is no stranger to drinking alcohol in public. Sometimes, it's even part of the job (yay, perks!), like in this picture, in which she's taking a pull from a glass of Guinness during a a reception at a bar. The face says, "Is anybody looking?" but the puckered cheekbones say, "Keep swigging!" Sidebar: Not only is that metallic dress perfection (Princess Beatrice has one, too), but those statement earrings are everything, and much bolder than her usual.
Surprise! They're cheapies from H&M.
-
-
A Country Walk7
If ever a picture deserved a frame, this is it. Everything from the sun-kissed landscape to the intimacy of moment is crying out for it. They're probably the world's most famous couple, but here, they look like they're lost in a conversation, admiring each other and sharing a pause in their many meetings, receptions, and community center visits to enjoy each other.
-
Stay in Love8
Kate and William's lovely uphill walk ended at a famed cliff at Howth, a village just outside of central Dublin, overlooking the sea that divides Ireland and England. Even with lots of people around (fans filmed and asked them questions along their walk), it is an undeniably romantic spot. Judging by their embrace (let's hear it for their recent choice to engage in more frequent PDA!), the royals clearly agree.
-
-
Duchess, Athlete9
We have no idea what Gaelic football is, but we're told that that's what Kate was attempting to play during a visit to a sports club in the city of Galway. But what she actually looks like she's doing is some sort of ballet. Look at her balance, perfect form, and her focus, for crying out loud. She's pretty gifted physically no matter what the game.
-
Eye on the Ball10
Here's another game that's a complete mystery to most Americans, probably: hurling. Looks like some sort of baseball/cricket activity where one uses a bat and ball. Whatever it is, Kate is once again proving that she's game for pretty much any, well, game. No surprise, because Kate grew up pretty active, and played all kinds of sports until she got married.
-
-
Nice Try, Sweetie11
For the sporting event, Kate and William were pitted against each other. Both are reportedly very competitive and astonished coaches and spectators with their perfect form in many instances. (Just one more thing that shows how compatible the couple is.) But judging from this picture, the super athletic Kate got the best of her hubby.
-
Elsie's Curtsy Is Pretty Good12
When one is in line for the British throne, sometimes one flies in private jets and wears priceless jewelry, goes to state dinners, and sometimes, well, this. Kate and William visited a research farm and its bovine residents while in Ireland. Actually, Kate is quite at home in a country environment, and recently said in a podcast interview that she and the kids are happiest when at their country estate, Amner Hall, getting "filthy dirty."
-
-
Impressed Yet?13
Anything for attention, right William? Even if it means channeling a medieval court jester. When someone's wife is a fashion icon and a refreshing change of pace within the royal family, that's hard to compete with, even if one is a future king. Kate and William visited the Galway Community Circus performers, and as usual, tried their hand at a physical activity. He did pretty well, until a fourth ball was thrown in the mix.
-
Ready for the Pub14
After a hard day's work in Galway, Kate and William made a beeline for a family-owned traditional Irish pub (and Kate's got quite a head start, lol). We can practically read the words "beer, food, and a good time" running across their foreheads. They are so down to down some whiskey. How cute is this dress, by the way? And the boots are the perfect choice for a semi-casual look.
-
-
A Good Time Was Had15
Well, the pub did not disappoint. Drinks, music, conversation, and -- bar bonus! -- a cute baby. We're jealous. Speaking of that baby, Kate sure is into the little one. Could the rumors that she has baby fever and will go for a fourth baby be true? Hmm. Perhaps not, judging from the pointed way that William is facing away from the scene.
-
Life in the Fishbowl16
The couple left the pub and immediately faced throngs of fans gathered behind police barriers to get a glimpse. This picture shows so well how the life that Kate and William live can be so isolating and nerve-wracking. How does someone ever get used to being stared at, photographed, and expected to look and act a certain way all the time?
Talk about pressure.
-
-
Chop Chop17
If the Duchess of Cambridge has no problem getting "filthy dirty" with her children, then she definitely has no problem getting busy in the kitchen. She regularly cooks at home, and used to do her own supermarket runs when she and William lived in Wales. Here, she showed her prep skills during a visit to a residential facility for the homeless.
-
Diana, Part Two18
This dress was a shock and a revelation, because it seemed plucked straight out of Princess Diana's closet. Everything about this vintage Oscar de a Renta screams Diana: the ruffly pastry-crust neckline, the color, the shape, and the polka dots. Kate wore it to a reception in Dublin. It's got retro appeal in spades, and as usual, Kate manages to make it look anything but dowdy.
-
-
Duchess + Kids = Magic19
On her last day in Ireland, Kate stepped out to greet well-wishers, including a group of schoolchildren in adorable and very British uniforms. The kids lit up when they interacted with her, as they usually do, because the duchess has a golden touch with kids -- and a nickname to prove it -- and has made children's development and well-being a central part of her work.
-
Superstar20
Especially now that Meghan and Harry have peaced out of being full-time working royals, Kate and William are pretty much the only interesting members of the royal family. And really, it's just Kate that people connect with the most, as someone who wasn't born into royalty but is doing a good job of upholding the monarchy. We don't envy her the job, but being surrounded by a throng of people who are all smiles would probably put a smile on our faces, too.