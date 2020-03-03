This Photo of Kate Middleton & Prince William Has Everyone Talking

Karwai Tang/WireImage
With how busy Prince William and Kate Middleton usually are, it's rare we get to see a super sweet, couple-y photo of these two, especially when there's so much drama going on in the royal family lately. But during their trip to Ireland this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the sweetest photo on Instagram, and we simply cannot get over how adorable it is -- and neither can their followers.
Ready for the cutest photo ever? Here are the Cambridges:
Laughing and smiling together with such a beautiful backdrop, celebrating the end of their tour of Ireland? We can't handle it! This is a good photo to show all the haters out there who are convinced that Kate and Will's marriage is going to end any day now, because the love and happiness is practically jumping out of this pic.
"Thank you to all the wonderful people we met in Ireland!" they wrote.
Fans immediately took to the comments to share their thoughts.
It seems like Will and Kate really got some quality time in while visiting Ireland.
In fact, as one lucky person in Ireland told People this week of her conversation with Will, he even couldn't help but gush about his wife, even while chatting total strangers.
"I said to him that I really admired him and Catherine and he said thank you very much ... I said I love her and he said 'I do too, nice of you to say so,'" the fan, Angela Moran, said.
That's too cute!
Overall, it seems like the trip was a win for them.
They got to share some new experiences together, visit a beautiful couple, and have some quality time together, away from their kids. As cute as Charlotte, George, and Louis truly are, every couple deserves a chance to spend time just the two of them -- parenthood is overwhelming, and we have a feeling a lot of other things can be overwhelming while being part of the royal family, too.
More photos like this one from Will and Kate, please!
With all the reports that they could be on the rocks, it's good to see for ourselves that these two seem to be just as happy together as they ever were. Marriage comes with a lot of ups and downs, but through it all, Will and Kate have stuck together, and we've loved following along with their journey every step of the way. Plus, who doesn't love gushing over cute couple photos?
