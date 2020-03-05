Prince George & Princess Charlotte Have Taken Up New Hobbies

Anytime Kate Middleton drops a new update about her kids, we're all ears, and this week, she shared a little bit about what Prince George and Princess Charlotte are up to these days. Apparently, George and Charlotte have taken up new hobbies, and it sounds like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a couple of talented little kiddos on their hands. 

  • While visiting Galway 2020, Kate let it slip that George has started playing guitar. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Peter Morrison-Pool/Getty Images

    According to Hello! magazine, she was talking with some musicians she met during their visit, and shared that she wished her kids could be there to see them perform, especially since George had recently gotten into music himself.

    "When did you all start playing?" Kate asked the band. "It has been so interesting hearing all the storytelling over the last couple of days. I wish we could have brought George and Charlotte along, they would have loved it. And George is starting to learn the guitar."

  • She also shared that Charlotte is getting into gymnastics.

    Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

    "Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she's doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It's so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination," Kate said. 

    William also chimed in, adding that it's also good for her flexibility and long-term health, and it sounds like this new hobby might have been inspired by a family trip to Cirque du Soleil. We have no doubt Charlotte will be a pro in no time! 

  • Apparently, Charlotte also loves dancing. 

    Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton
    Samir Hussein/WireImage

    Aoife Bryne, one of the fans waiting outside to meet Will and Kate during their trip, said that she spoke to the Duchess of Cambridge herself about the fact that they both have daughters who happen to have the same birthday.

    "I told Kate my daughter had the same birthday as Charlotte. She asked Freya if she like to dance like Charlotte does and wished her happy birthday for May," Aoife said.

  • We always love hearing updates on Kate's kids.

    Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
    AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

    Sadly, she didn't share what Louis has been up to recently ... but given that he's about to turn 2, it makes sense that he's not really picking up hobbies the way his older brother and sister have been! That's OK, though -- there's plenty of time for all of that. Maybe Charlotte and George will even teach him everything he needs to know about gymnastics and guitar when the time comes.

  • As much fun as Will and Kate seemed to have in Ireland, we know they must have been excited to get home to their kids.

    We know they must miss George, Charlotte, and Louis when they have to travel without them, and since they got back to England on Friday, there's a good chance they're already reunited with their kiddos as we speak.

    Maybe next time, they'll get to bring their kids along (or at least the older ones). Traveling with kids can be hard work, but it's always worth it in the end.

