Prince George & Princess Charlotte Have Taken Up New Hobbies

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Anytime Kate Middleton drops a new update about her kids, we're all ears, and this week, she shared a little bit about what Prince George and Princess Charlotte are up to these days. Apparently, George and Charlotte have taken up new hobbies, and it sounds like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a couple of talented little kiddos on their hands.
-
While visiting Galway 2020, Kate let it slip that George has started playing guitar.
-
She also shared that Charlotte is getting into gymnastics.
-
-
Apparently, Charlotte also loves dancing.
-
We always love hearing updates on Kate's kids.
-
-
As much fun as Will and Kate seemed to have in Ireland, we know they must have been excited to get home to their kids.
We know they must miss George, Charlotte, and Louis when they have to travel without them, and since they got back to England on Friday, there's a good chance they're already reunited with their kiddos as we speak.
Maybe next time, they'll get to bring their kids along (or at least the older ones). Traveling with kids can be hard work, but it's always worth it in the end.
Share this Story