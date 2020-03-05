Prince George & Princess Charlotte Have Taken Up New Hobbies

According to Hello! magazine, she was talking with some musicians she met during their visit, and shared that she wished her kids could be there to see them perform, especially since George had recently gotten into music himself.

"When did you all start playing?" Kate asked the band. "It has been so interesting hearing all the storytelling over the last couple of days. I wish we could have brought George and Charlotte along, they would have loved it. And George is starting to learn the guitar."

