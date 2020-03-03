Prince William Breaks Royal Protocol for the Best Reason

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Most members of the royal family avoid taking selfies, but just this once, it seems like Prince William saw fit to make an exception. During his visit to Ireland, the Duke of Cambridge broke protocol to take a selfie with a fan who was waiting to meet him, and it resulted in such a sweet photo. Yep, as far as we can tell, it was totally worth it to break the rules with how happy he made this girl.
William stopped to take a photo with this fan, and her mom shared the results on Twitter.
According to what mom Donna Malone told the Irish Mirror, her daughter, Jennifer Malone, presented William with a bouquet of daffodils to give to Kate Middleton (so sweet!) and to thank her, he stopped for a selfie.
This photo is too cute, and they both look so happy. We know royal protocol is in place for a reason, but sometimes, it's just worth it to break tradition ... especially when it will make someone's day like this!
Donna also shared more pictures of Jennifer and William.
Looks like William spent a good bit of time with Jennifer and their group -- making everyone's day around them. Then again, this is exactly what we'd expect from Will, who's always had such a big heart. We love that he's always so happy to be around people, no matter what the situation calls for ... and that he made an exception to the rule for Jennifer. This guy is clearly the best!
Selfies have always been against royal etiquette.
Supposedly, it's because the queen wants to be able to make eye contact with the people she meets, which is impossible if both people interacting with each other are looking at a screen. And when the royals are out in public, they're working, so it seems they may feel like it distracts them from their responsibilities to stop and pose for photos like that ... as much as we'd kill for a selfie with the Duchess of Cambridge someday.
It seems like Will and Kate had a blast in Ireland.
Aside from meeting fans and taking photos, these two were extremely busy during their trip. Not only did they visit the Guinness Storehouse and the Galway Circus, but Kate and Will's tour of Ireland was jam-packed with many other activities.
Then again, this is Will and Kate we're talking about, and of course they're always on the go!
We can't wait to see what other rules Will and Kate might break in the future.
Are more selfies in their future? It's hard to say, since the royals do seem pretty picky about the times they choose to break that protocol, but hey -- rules are made to be broken, aren't they?
Here's hoping Will and Kate enjoyed their trip. It's always nice to get away sometimes, though, even if it is technically a work trip.
