Prince William Breaks Royal Protocol for the Best Reason

William stopped to take a photo with this fan, and her mom shared the results on Twitter.

According to what mom Donna Malone told the Irish Mirror, her daughter, Jennifer Malone, presented William with a bouquet of daffodils to give to Kate Middleton (so sweet!) and to thank her, he stopped for a selfie.

This photo is too cute, and they both look so happy. We know royal protocol is in place for a reason, but sometimes, it's just worth it to break tradition ... especially when it will make someone's day like this!