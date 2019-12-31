Baby Archie Is Already Keeping Meghan Markle & Prince Harry on Their Toes

He's growing up so fast! Meghan Markle just gave an update on her son, Archie Harrison, and it sounds like he's already keeping his parents on their toes. The duchess is in the UK this week to wrap up her royal duties with Prince Harry, and although they reportedly didn't bring Archie with them, she didn't shy away from answering a question from a fan about how he's doing these days.

  • On Thursday, Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together since January.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Getty Images

    They stepped out in London for the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which honors wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women. One attendee was Claire Spencer, who received an award on behalf of her husband, Lee "Frank" Spencer, from Meghan.

    Claire reported to Hello! magazine that the duchess opened up about her son during their conversation, saying, "She said, 'Oh yes, well, he is 10 months now and is into everything.'"

  • The couple has reportedly left Archie in Canada while they conclude their reign as senior royals.

    A source told the Times earlier this week that Archie wouldn't be tagging along with his parents. They said, "Meghan is leaving Archie in Canada for this trip. When the Duchess of Sussex returns to the UK from Canada for a final round of engagements with Prince Harry, who arrived last week, she is expected -- again -- to leave behind their nine-month-old son."

  • The Endeavour Fund Awards was the first time they attended an event together since January.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Getty Images

    The couple took a six-week sabbatical from mid-November through the New Year, returning to London to make an appearance at Canada House before dropping the bombshell that they would be stepping down as senior royals.

    Not that we can blame them after everything they've been through with the press. Who would want that kind of spotlight and scrutiny on them all the time?

  • Even though we totally miss seeing Archie, we get why they didn't bring him.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie Harrison
    Getty Images

    After all, isn't privacy one of the main reasons they're stepping down? They apparently want to raise Archie as "normally" as possible, so it makes sense that they didn't bring him.

    We're just glad that Meghan doesn't mind talking about how he's doing! We'll take all the adorable updates we can get.

  • It's likely going to be the last update we get for a while, though.

    As of April, Harry and Meghan will no longer be working members of the royal family and will probably go into some sort of hiding in Canada for a time. We don't blame them a bit, and hope they enjoy their time bonding as a family.

    We're keeping our fingers crossed though that they decide to at least share an Insta pic of their adorable son now and then!

