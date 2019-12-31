Baby Archie Is Already Keeping Meghan Markle & Prince Harry on Their Toes

Getty Images
He's growing up so fast! Meghan Markle just gave an update on her son, Archie Harrison, and it sounds like he's already keeping his parents on their toes. The duchess is in the UK this week to wrap up her royal duties with Prince Harry, and although they reportedly didn't bring Archie with them, she didn't shy away from answering a question from a fan about how he's doing these days.
On Thursday, Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together since January.
The couple has reportedly left Archie in Canada while they conclude their reign as senior royals.
A source told the Times earlier this week that Archie wouldn't be tagging along with his parents. They said, "Meghan is leaving Archie in Canada for this trip. When the Duchess of Sussex returns to the UK from Canada for a final round of engagements with Prince Harry, who arrived last week, she is expected -- again -- to leave behind their nine-month-old son."
The Endeavour Fund Awards was the first time they attended an event together since January.
Even though we totally miss seeing Archie, we get why they didn't bring him.
It's likely going to be the last update we get for a while, though.
As of April, Harry and Meghan will no longer be working members of the royal family and will probably go into some sort of hiding in Canada for a time. We don't blame them a bit, and hope they enjoy their time bonding as a family.
We're keeping our fingers crossed though that they decide to at least share an Insta pic of their adorable son now and then!
