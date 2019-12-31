Baby Archie Is Already Keeping Meghan Markle & Prince Harry on Their Toes

On Thursday, Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together since January.

They stepped out in London for the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which honors wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women. One attendee was Claire Spencer, who received an award on behalf of her husband, Lee "Frank" Spencer, from Meghan.

Claire reported to Hello! magazine that the duchess opened up about her son during their conversation, saying, "She said, 'Oh yes, well, he is 10 months now and is into everything.'"