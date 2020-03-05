Meghan Markle Looks Stunning During Visit to the National Theatre

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
After spending a couple of months hiding out in Canada, Meghan Markle has resurfaced in the UK, and she looks amazing -- not that we expected anything less, of course. Meghan made a surprise visit to one of her patronages on Thursday, and she showed up in the most gorgeous white blouse, looking like a true angel. How does one person always look this good, day after day?
-
Meghan visited the National Theatre's Immersive Storytelling Studio in London.
According to the post shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, the studio aims to use virtual reality to help people connect to others who are different from them so that everyone can better understand each other.
"Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling," read the caption on the post.
-
We can't get over how gorgeous Meghan's top is -- and it's from a surprisingly attainable retailer.
As People reported, the ethereal white blouse that Meghan's wearing is from Topshop, and unfortunately, it's totally sold out -- no word on whether that happened before Meghan was seen wearing it or after, though.
But still, she's giving us major style inspiration. This lady looks good, and that blouse (especially with the sheer sleeves) looks so gorgeous on her.
-
-
Meghan also posed with an actual hologram.
According to the tweet, this hologram is of singer Nubiya Brandon, and it gives us a good look at Meghan's whole outfit, which is such a win. it's not just the top that was the right choice; we're loving that skirt on her too.
More than anything, we love that Meghan looks so happy. She's practically glowing, which just goes to show that the UK/royal life in small doses seems to be what works best for her.
-
This is the first time Meghan and Harry have been back in the UK since stepping down as senior royals.
In fact, Meghan and Harry were first sighted Thursday when they attended the Endeavour Fund awards, and both of them looked so good, with smiles all around. This could be their last trip to the UK together for a while as they tie up loose ends and fulfill their remaining royal obligations before their transition is complete this spring, and we're glad to see that they're at least able to enjoy it.
-
-
We can't wait to see what else Meghan and Harry will be up to during their visit.
Share this Story