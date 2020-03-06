19 Times Royal Fans Showered Kate Middleton With Flowers

Image: Splash News



Splash News What does one get for the woman who has it all? For Kate Middleton fans, they get her flowers. Since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, Kate has been to so many royal events, and at so many of those royal events, she is gifted a bouquet (or several) from excited fans, children, or people associated with the event she's attending. If she's tired of getting so many flowers, she doesn't show it. She graciously accepts each arrangement and thanks the person who gave it to her. Sometimes, she excitedly gives a thumbs up over the gift. And if the giver was a child, she'll even squat down next to them to really make eye contact and say thanks on their level.

All of those bouquets have to go somewhere, and it's no surprise that Kate often does the courteous thing by donating the flowers after her events. It's been reported that flowers given during tours of other countries are taken back to the hotel and used to decorate the royals' rooms, and any leftovers are given to charities and hospitals.

If the duchess receives several bouquets at a time during an event, her royal aides will assist her in carrying them -- although, one time, Princess Charlotte didn't want to hand over her flowers. She'd been given a set of white roses during the royals' Christmas Day outing, and Charlotte kept a tight hold on them when an aide tried to help her carry them. We love it.

Kate gets flowers pretty much every time she steps out into the public eye, but we've rounded up 20 of the sweetest times she was gifted a bouquet from her adoring fans.