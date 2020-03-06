19 Times Royal Fans Showered Kate Middleton With Flowers

Splash News
What does one get for the woman who has it all? For Kate Middleton fans, they get her flowers. Since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, Kate has been to so many royal events, and at so many of those royal events, she is gifted a bouquet (or several) from excited fans, children, or people associated with the event she's attending.
If she's tired of getting so many flowers, she doesn't show it. She graciously accepts each arrangement and thanks the person who gave it to her. Sometimes, she excitedly gives a thumbs up over the gift. And if the giver was a child, she'll even squat down next to them to really make eye contact and say thanks on their level.
All of those bouquets have to go somewhere, and it's no surprise that Kate often does the courteous thing by donating the flowers after her events. It's been reported that flowers given during tours of other countries are taken back to the hotel and used to decorate the royals' rooms, and any leftovers are given to charities and hospitals.
If the duchess receives several bouquets at a time during an event, her royal aides will assist her in carrying them -- although, one time, Princess Charlotte didn't want to hand over her flowers. She'd been given a set of white roses during the royals' Christmas Day outing, and Charlotte kept a tight hold on them when an aide tried to help her carry them. We love it.
Kate gets flowers pretty much every time she steps out into the public eye, but we've rounded up 20 of the sweetest times she was gifted a bouquet from her adoring fans.
Sharing with Charlotte1
Kate's so used to getting bouquets at this point, and now she's helping her daughter Charlotte learn about the gifts as well. We love this tender moment between mom and daughter during a 2016 official royal tour of Canada. Kate previously said in a podcast that she loves a photo she has of Charlotte sniffing a bluebell flower, and that moment may have been as a result of Kate teaching her early on to stop and smell the roses.
Stopping to Smell the Roses2
Kate doesn't just have her daughter enjoy the flowers, she leads by example as well, smelling her own bouquet here. It was gifted to her by a young girl during Kate's visit to the London Ronald McDonald house, and Kate dove right in there to smell the roses and the other flowers in the arrangement. She leads a busy life, but the duchess always takes time to enjoy the little things.
Saying Thanks3
Kate is so good at connecting with children. She bends down to look them in the eye -- even when she's in a dress and heels! -- and says thanks to them specifically, not just the adults or parents around. In this way, she creates unique experiences for the young kids she meets. They probably leave feeling like they had a really special moment with a princess, because Kate took the time to talk to them.
Boys Give Flowers, Too4
A lot of times young girls who undoubtedly look up to Princess Kate will be the ones shyly (or proudly) handing her flowers. But little boys have also given bouquets to Kate during events. These two young gentlemen met Kate at a cycling festival in 2017 and even got to shake her hand. The arrangement they gave her was so beautiful with its yellow and white flowers.
And One for Charlotte, Too5
As Charlotte got older, Kate went from just sharing her bouquets with Charlotte to letting her have her own. Mom and daughter got these matching flowers during a 2017 trip to Berlin, Germany. We love that the same types of flowers were used in both, so Charlotte could match her mom, but at the same time Charlotte's was smaller to better fit in her hands.
So cute.
So Excited6
Sure, Kate's gotten hundreds of bouquets during her years as a member of the royal family (maybe even thousands of bouquets), but she always seems genuinely excited to get them -- especially here. We almost never see the demure and professional duchess display this level of enthusiasm, but we love it. The thumbs up is iconic, and her beaming smile is so great.
A Single Sunflower7
Usually Kate gets full flower arrangements from fans, but during a trip to Heidelberg, Germany in 2017, she got a single yellow sunflower. It matched her dress so perfectly that it's wild to think it was a coincidence. But maybe fans are bringing every color flower of the rainbow to ensure that their choice doesn't clash with Kate's look of the day.
Armfuls of Flowers8
It's not unusual for the duchess to leave an event with not just one flower arrangement, but several. At an Action for Children event in Wales in 2017, Kate left with her arms overflowing with bundles of fresh flowers. She has four different bouquets in this photo alone, and while we can't see the people who gave them to her, it's likely to have been children. Kate is known for getting closer to eye level with little ones to thank them personally, which she seems to be doing here.
Green for St. Patrick's Day9
The colors of the flowers the duchess gets don't always totally go with what she's wearing, but there's one a day a year that it's pretty easy to predict the best color to go with. For St. Patrick's Day last year in 2019, she got this beautiful bouquet with white and yellow flowers but also tons of sprigs of greenery to match both her outfit and the occasion.
Flowers From a Young Fan10
This young girl giving Kate flowers is such a mood. She looks both awed and terrified to be in her presence, and we can't blame her! While the Kate seems like a totally nice person, she's also a princess, and that can probably be overwhelming for a child who mostly know princesses from movies. But Kate so graciously accepted this bundle of flowers and smiled to try to help set the girl a bit more at ease.
Exciting Moment11
Some children may be shy about handing over a flower arrangement to a princess, but this child was beaming so wide. It was a D-Day celebration, so we're not quite sure why this young kid was handing over the bouquet, but it made for the cutest photo so we'll take it. This was the child's moment to shine, and, boy, did this kid soak up every moment of this special interaction.
A Thankful Wave12
Ever gracious, Kate always makes sure to say hello and thanks to her fans when they line up to see her and give her gifts. She got a couple of rose arrangements during a 2012 visit to Cambridge, England. That was only about a year after her wedding to Prince William. She had really no idea how many bouquets would be in her future.
Flowers From Around the World13
Imagine getting flowers everywhere, because that's Kate's reality. During a recent trip to Pakistan, she was greeted at the airport with a large armful of roses and lilies. She seemed to enjoy the flowers, yes, but was most excited to chat with the two young children who gave them to her. Maybe next time she and William do a Pakistan tour, they can bring their kids too and they can all meet each other.
Meet & Greet14
A lot of times, Kate gets bouquets from fans who have waited hours to see her at whatever event she's attending that day. She knows they're so excited to see her, so Kate makes a whole thing of it. She doesn't just walk down the line of people, grab their flowers, and then leave. She has conversations with people, she shakes their hands, and she makes a real connection.
A Bonus Gift15
During her March 2020 trip to Ireland, Kate was given an extra special gift in addition to a beautiful bouquet of roses and eucalyptus. A group of school children handed her a little toy lamb carved from wood and decorated with clean curly wool. Irish people love their sheep, so it was a fun token from the country and a way to break up the monotony of just only ever getting flowers.
Flowers for Baby16
Prince Louis wasn't born yet when this photo was taken, but he was in his mom's belly when she visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in February 2018. For that event, both Kate and her little unborn child were gifted a beautiful bouquet of purple and white flowers. Charlotte's not the only kid that the duchess had shared her affinity for horticulture with.
So Colorful17
Kate went with a pretty monochromatic look at the 2018 Commonwealth Day service, so she almost needed that bouquet to help break up the look. The duchess is not one to shy away from a color-coordinated outfit, but navy on navy on navy -- especially with Prince William wearing the same color -- can be a lot for the eye to take in. The bright red and yellow flowers are an outfit palette cleanser.
Meeting One of Her Youngest Fans18
Young boys and girls often give Kate gifts and flowers but this cute baby was definitely one of her youngest fans. As a mom of three, Kate can relate to kids of any age, and she totally seemed to connect with this little one. The baby may have just been more interested in Kate's flowers, but either way the moment made for an adorable photo.
Juggling It All19
It's unclear to us why Kate even needs to carry around a purse (what is in there?) when her royal aides could certainly do so for her. But we do kind of love that she's just a regular person trying to figure out how to hold her clutch and also a bunch of flowers at the same time. Okay, maybe not that regular, because we're certainly not always being gifted bouquets, but this is as relatable as it gets for a princess.
(Bonus) From Her Husband20
Usually Kate's bouquets come from children, fans, or people who work at the various charities she visits, but this arrangement was extra special because it came from Prince William. He's his wife's biggest fan, especially when it came to championing Kate during pregnancy. She suffers from severe morning sickness and was actually hospitalized for it during her first pregnancy with George. So after she got out, William brought her a bunch of yellow flowers to show his love and support. Aww.