18 Times Prince Harry Looked Like a Total Rock Star Hanging With Celebrities

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Harry's always been different from the rest of his family, whether it's his choice to wear a beard, serve in the front lines of a war, or insist on being called "just Harry." That makes him totally magnetic. He's charismatic and totally relatable, all at once. Basically, he's a rock star. So it's no surprise that when he meets celebrities, Harry doesn't exactly fade into the background or become just another starstruck person fawning away. He's confident, he engages, he tells jokes and stories, and he gets so caught up that his hands start flying. Celebrities -- from musicians to singers to actors -- love him, and they tell quite a few stories that make it clear that they were just as happy meeting him as he was to meet them or that they are proud to call him a friend.

Prince Harry was born rich and famous and royal, of course, so that's an advantage when it comes to being on a level playing field when meeting other famous people. But then again, look at his dad, Prince Charles, who looks completely and permanently uncomfortable engaging with people in public. Harry is the opposite.

He may hate the press and paparazzi -- as he's made it abundantly clear, but he loves people -- and he has a knack, like mom Princess Diana did, of connecting with them at whatever level. That includes celebrities who he's met at premieres and shows, and stars that he's partied hearty with or who have have lined up to do collaborations with him or play at his charitable events, like the Invictus Games closing concert and the Concert for Diana.

He's such a rock star that he -- along with William -- even made a cameo appearance as a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (in scenes that were ultimately cut). We wouldn't be totally shocked if his new life includes time in front of the camera.

Well, a girl can dream, anyway. Until then, we'll have to make do with great pictures of Harry looking like a rock star while chilling with celebrities.