18 Times Prince Harry Looked Like a Total Rock Star Hanging With Celebrities

Harry's always been different from the rest of his family, whether it's his choice to wear a beard, serve in the front lines of a war, or insist on being called "just Harry." That makes him totally magnetic. He's charismatic and totally relatable, all at once.
Basically, he's a rock star.
So it's no surprise that when he meets celebrities, Harry doesn't exactly fade into the background or become just another starstruck person fawning away. He's confident, he engages, he tells jokes and stories, and he gets so caught up that his hands start flying. Celebrities -- from musicians to singers to actors -- love him, and they tell quite a few stories that make it clear that they were just as happy meeting him as he was to meet them or that they are proud to call him a friend.
Prince Harry was born rich and famous and royal, of course, so that's an advantage when it comes to being on a level playing field when meeting other famous people. But then again, look at his dad, Prince Charles, who looks completely and permanently uncomfortable engaging with people in public. Harry is the opposite.
He may hate the press and paparazzi -- as he's made it abundantly clear, but he loves people -- and he has a knack, like mom Princess Diana did, of connecting with them at whatever level. That includes celebrities who he's met at premieres and shows, and stars that he's partied hearty with or who have have lined up to do collaborations with him or play at his charitable events, like the Invictus Games closing concert and the Concert for Diana.
He's such a rock star that he -- along with William -- even made a cameo appearance as a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (in scenes that were ultimately cut). We wouldn't be totally shocked if his new life includes time in front of the camera.
Well, a girl can dream, anyway. Until then, we'll have to make do with great pictures of Harry looking like a rock star while chilling with celebrities.
Jon Bon Jovi1
Jon Bon Jovi may be a rock and roll giant, but Harry towers over him coming out of the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. (He looks adorably casual and happy!) The pair recorded a single called "Unbroken," and proceeds will benefit the Invictus Games, a competitive sports event that Harry cofounded, featuring wounded, injured, or sick active military personnel as well as veterans.
Kanye West & Diddy2
In 2007, Harry and big bro William organized Concert for Diana at London's Wembley Stadium, a marathon six-hour event that featured an array of musicians -- including Kanye West -- as well as comedians and dancers. Harry, who is 6'1", by the way, looks like he's in his element hanging with Kanye and Diddy at the after party. Yup, he's definitely the coolest royal ever.
Beyonce & Jay-Z3
Honestly, when we heard that Bey and Jay-Z would be at the London premiere of The Lion King, we were really on the lookout for pictures and footage of Meghan Markle meeting Beyonce, especially after Beyonce did THIS. But Harry more than held his own when the two couples chatted at the event. He's not exactly shy around celebrities, and his dynamic personality comes through every time.
Spice Girls4
Harry was just a boy when he met the Spice Girls, but he looked like a budding baby lothario grinning ear to ear. (Isn't it wild to think that Victoria Beckham, who is on Harry's left, would go on to attend Harry's wedding and even design clothes for his wife?!) Harry met the ladies backstage at a charity concert in South Africa while on his first official trip overseas.
Rihanna5
Rihanna's star shines so bright that Harry has to wear shades -- and he looks like a rock star hiding the bloodshot eyes of a late night in doing so. Harry teamed up with the singer in her native Barbados to promote World AIDS Day by taking HIV tests together, which was probably the most modern thing a royal has ever done in public. Harry was already known to be dating Meghan by this time, and he hopped on a flight to see her right after wrapping up his time with Rihanna. He must have been super into Meghan, because he and Rihanna had major chemistry.
Dave Grohl6
Talk about street cred! Anyone who gets a big hug from Foo Fighters and Nirvana legend Dave Grohl can rest easy knowing they've achieved rock star greatness. Harry and Dave embraced at the closing concert for the 2014 Invictus Games, just another night for the two pals, who have known each other for a while. Harry even visited Dave once when he was in a London hospital -- and brought him a pillow for his iPad.
One Direction7
Long hair and musicians may go hand in hand, but there's something to be said for a man in a tux. Two very hairy Harrys met at the Royal Variety Show in 2014, with Prince Harry looking smoking hot in a tux and beard, and standing out in the group. Harry Styles and the rest of One Direction, pictured here, had played at the annual show, which is attended every year by senior members of the royal family.
David Beckham8
When it comes to sex appeal, it's hard to top David Beckham, but we think that Harry looks pretty cute here. We're suckers for red hair, and Harry's cool personality and easy smile win us over every time. The two met in 2010, at a World Cup reception in South Africa, and became fast friends. David even recently defended Harry's decision to leave royal life.
Joss Stone9
How very rock star of him, to get this close to a girl (in this case, Joss Stone) and let people make of it what they will. (Let the rumor mill churn away!) Harry and singer Joss Stone met when she performed at Concert for Diana in 2007, and they have remained good friends who aren't afraid to get a bit touchy feely -- like at this 2008 concert for veterans. Joss, who was the one Harry partied with after breakups, has called him a "fun human being" who once started a conga line at one of her performances.
Rita Ora10
Rita Ora once admitted on the Wendy Williams Show that Prince Harry was her crush after the host asked her if she was "wild about Harry." "I am," she replied. "Who isn't? He's so hot!" So it was easy for Harry to look like a total rock star when they actually met in 2017. Rita practically melted into a puddle in front of him. The look on her face says it all.
Robin Williams11
Anyone who can get a crazy laugh from Robin Williams must be one funny guy. And that's what happened when Harry hung out with the legendary late comedian at Prince Charles' 60th birthday bash. The two had actually met before, when Princess Diana took Harry and William to the London premiere of Hook way back in the day.
Samuel L. Jackson12
Harry looks super psyched to meet Samuel L. Jackson at a polo match benefiting his Sentebale charity in 2015, but the actor was just as chuffed (as the British say). Samuel later posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: "HRH Prince Harry was on the winning team! Met him years ago at St. Andrews. Good kid then, good man now!" We love a good love fest between dudes.
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky13
We would die if we met Chris Hemsworth in person, OK? (Like heat up, melt, and evaporate.) But here, the Avenger star -- along with his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, and daughter -- is the one who looks totally starstruck meeting Harry at the 2015 Sentebale charity polo match. Harry is that cool! (Though is hair looks like it could use a brush.)
Idris Elba14
Guys don't come cooler than Idris Elba, whom Harry met through his dad's charity, the Prince's Trust, which once gave a young Idris a grant to study theater. When asked once how he knows Harry, the actor replied, "Harry’s a friend of mine, just from round the way, haha! He’s a neighborhood lad!" They're definitely close. Idris DJ'd Harry and Meghan's wedding.
Elton John15
There's probably no famous person that Harry feels more at ease with than his late mom's longtime friend, Elton John, whom he's known since he was a boy. The two have grown closer in the past couple of years and helped launch an initiative called the MenStar Coalition, which is aimed at HIV prevention and testing among men. Chatting at the launch in Amsterdam, Harry looks like a less flashy version of a rock star.
Ellie Goulding16
Harry had a big, sexy smile on his face when he posed with singer Ellie Goulding -- one of several celebs that Harry was linked with -- at the Invictus Games in 2014. Rumors about whether the two were dating swirled around for years, probably because they were pretty handsy with each other, until Ellie denied it point blank, on an Australian TV show, when asked if she was having is baby.
The Cast of 'Star Wars'17
Harry is so charming, that he often looks like he would fit right in in Hollywood. It's what they call star power. Proof: This picture with the cast of Star Wars, including John Boyega and Daisy Ridley. Harry and William -- whose folded-hand stance is so un-Hollywood -- chatted with the cast at a studio outside London.
Daniel Craig18
Here's Harry doing his magic again, making a celebrity beam and laugh. This time, it's Daniel Craig at the Spectre premiere. (That's Craig's wife, Oscar-nominated actress Rachel Weisz, in the background.) Harry has made attending James Bond movie premieres something of a tradition, having also attended the Quantum of Solace premiere in 2008.