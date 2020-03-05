Prince Harry's Name Could Be Changing Pretty Soon

Harry has also recently asked to go by just his first name.

During a speaking engagement in February, Harry asked the host to just call him "Harry" instead of Prince Harry, which certainly seems to be symbolic of all the changes he's been making in his life recently.

"He was not making a big deal about it. That just to say, 'Look, I want to move away from that pomp and circumstance and I'm here as someone who is very passionate about this topic,'" host Ayesha Hazarika said at the time.