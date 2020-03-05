Prince Harry's Name Could Be Changing Pretty Soon

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A lot of things are changing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they continue to transition out of their positions as senior royals. This includes their names. Given that they won't be using the word "royal" much anymore, what will Harry's name be when the transition is complete? He hasn't shared any updates himself just yet, but we can definitely take an educated guess on what it might be.
-
Now that he's about to be a bit less royal, Harry will be known as the Duke of Sussex.
-
He could also go with another last name that royals sometimes use.
-
-
Harry has also recently asked to go by just his first name.
-
Meghan will likely be changing her name, too.
-
-
We'll have a hard time thinking of them as anything except for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, though.
Share this Story