Prince Harry's Name Could Be Changing Pretty Soon

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A lot of things are changing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they continue to transition out of their positions as senior royals. This includes their names. Given that they won't be using the word "royal" much anymore, what will Harry's name be when the transition is complete? He hasn't shared any updates himself just yet, but we can definitely take an educated guess on what it might be. 

  • Now that he's about to be a bit less royal, Harry will be known as the Duke of Sussex. 

    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Not much of a change, right? But we already know that he's dropping the HRH in front of his name, since he won't be considered a working member of the royal family anymore ... and as Insider pointed out, he's remaining a duke, regardless of what happens for him next. It's also possible that he won't want to be considered a duke, though, and he might even go by Harry Sussex. 

  • He could also go with another last name that royals sometimes use. 

    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    The royal family does have a last name -- it's just not one that's required to be used while they're royal. But if Harry finds a need to have a last name for anything that comes up, he could choose to go by Harry Mountbatten-Windsor, which also happens to be Archie's last name. That could make things a bit more convenient in the future, especially the farther away Harry drifts from the royal life. 

  • Harry has also recently asked to go by just his first name.

    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

    During a speaking engagement in February, Harry asked the host to just call him "Harry" instead of Prince Harry, which certainly seems to be symbolic of all the changes he's been making in his life recently. 

    "He was not making a big deal about it. That just to say, 'Look, I want to move away from that pomp and circumstance and I'm here as someone who is very passionate about this topic,'" host Ayesha Hazarika said at the time.

  • Meghan will likely be changing her name, too. 

    Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    With Harry's name change comes a name change for Meghan, too ... and she has options herself. She could be Meghan Sussex, or she could be Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor as well. We have a feeling she and Harry will probably end up figuring out this one together so they can make this transition as a family unit -- that kind of thing certainly seems to be important to them both, especially now that they're parents.

  • We'll have a hard time thinking of them as anything except for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, though.

    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Old habits are hard to break, after all! But just as they've been keeping fans in the loop as much as they can about their transition this spring, hopefully, this is another one of those things they'll fill us in on once they have a decision ready. We know they'll make the right choice.

    Whatever happens next, it'll definitely be interesting to follow along and find out.

