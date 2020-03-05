Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Their First Appearance Together Since Quitting the Royal Family

This isn't too shocking, though -- reports from earlier this month have stated that Archie was likely staying behind in Canada while his parents were on this trip, so it sounds like that's the plan they stuck to.

"Meghan is leaving Archie in Canada for this trip," a source told The Times. "When the Duchess of Sussex returns to the UK from Canada for a final round of engagements with Prince Harry, who arrived last week, she is expected -- again -- to leave behind their 9-month-old son."



