Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Their First Appearance Together Since Quitting the Royal Family

We love to see Meghan Markle thriving, and now that she's back in the UK, it looks like all of this time in Canada has seriously done her some good! Meghan and Harry made their first appearance since announcing that they'd be stepping down as senior royals, and not only do they both look fantastic, but it seems like they're both doing really well, too.
Harry and Meghan attended an awards ceremony for the Endeavor Fund.
Video of them arriving at the event has already surfaced.
We're living for Meghan's blue dress! She looks so good here, and we're not surprised that a crowd amassed to see Harry and Meghan's arrival, despite the weather. This is a pretty big deal, after all. It's her first time back since all the drama went down, and she had to have been at least a little nervous about how she would be perceived ... but if she was, she definitely didn't show it!
And no, Archie wasn't with them.
All in all, it ended up being a an exciting event ... for a lot of reasons.
One of the award winners took the opportunity on stage to propose to his girlfriend, and the whole crowd cheered. In the video above, Meghan and Harry can also be seen looking on with huge smiles on their faces. Getting engaged in front of those two? That's an unforgettable experience for sure.
Seems like it was a memorable night for everyone involved!
We can't wait to see what else these two might get into before they head out of the UK.
