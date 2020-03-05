Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Their First Appearance Together Since Quitting the Royal Family

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Samir Hussein/WireImage

We love to see Meghan Markle thriving, and now that she's back in the UK, it looks like all of this time in Canada has seriously done her some good! Meghan and Harry made their first appearance since announcing that they'd be stepping down as senior royals, and not only do they both look fantastic, but it seems like they're both doing really well, too. 

  • Harry and Meghan attended an awards ceremony for the Endeavor Fund. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage

    The Endeavor Fund is one of the organizations of which Harry is a patron, and he and Meghan were set to make their first joint appearance since Megxit in honor of the occasion. It might have been a rainy night in the UK, but it's pretty clear all eyes were on this couple -- and they both looked so happy to be there. Hey, it's amazing what a little rest and stepping back from the things that stress them out can do for them! 

    • Advertisement

  • Video of them arriving at the event has already surfaced. 

    We're living for Meghan's blue dress! She looks so good here, and we're not surprised that a crowd amassed to see Harry and Meghan's arrival, despite the weather. This is a pretty big deal, after all. It's her first time back since all the drama went down, and she had to have been at least a little nervous about how she would be perceived ... but if she was, she definitely didn't show it! 

  • And no, Archie wasn't with them. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    This isn't too shocking, though -- reports from earlier this month have stated that Archie was likely staying behind in Canada while his parents were on this trip, so it sounds like that's the plan they stuck to. 

    "Meghan is leaving Archie in Canada for this trip," a source told The Times. "When the Duchess of Sussex returns to the UK from Canada for a final round of engagements with Prince Harry, who arrived last week, she is expected -- again -- to leave behind their 9-month-old son."


  • All in all, it ended up being a an exciting event ... for a lot of reasons. 

    One of the award winners took the opportunity on stage to propose to his girlfriend, and the whole crowd cheered. In the video above, Meghan and Harry can also be seen looking on with huge smiles on their faces. Getting engaged in front of those two? That's an unforgettable experience for sure.

    Seems like it was a memorable night for everyone involved! 

  • We can't wait to see what else these two might get into before they head out of the UK. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    It's obviously been a big period of transition for them -- and that transition is far from over. But despite the backlash and the bad press (both of which may never truly end), it's pretty clear that Meghan and Harry made the best and healthiest choice for themselves, and that's what truly matters. We're sure they're excited to get back to Archie in Canada, but hopefully, they'll be able to enjoy what's left of their time in the UK, too. 

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement