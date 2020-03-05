Prince William Just Said the Sweetest Thing About Kate Middleton on Their Royal Tour

Getty Images
As the future king and queen of England, Prince William and Kate Middleton seldom indulge in PDAs, so when they do show affection for one another in public, we can't help but get excited! And it's not always touchy-feely ... sometimes it's the things they say about each other that get our hearts flutter.
While in Galway in Ireland this week, Will had the sweetest thing to say about his wife and the mother of his children.
It's no secret that Kate has throngs of adoring fans, and it looks like her husband is amongst them.
Kate also had a sweet exchange with two young girls who came out to greet the royal couple.
The mom of three even got to chat with a little girl who was born on the same day as her own daughter, Princess Charlotte.
Will and Kate wrapped up their whirlwind tour of Ireland on Thursday.
As much fun as these two have had in Ireland, we're sure they're eager to get home to George, Charlotte, and Louis.
