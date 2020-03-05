Prince William Just Said the Sweetest Thing About Kate Middleton on Their Royal Tour



Getty Images

As the future king and queen of England, Prince William and Kate Middleton seldom indulge in PDAs, so when they do show affection for one another in public, we can't help but get excited! And it's not always touchy-feely ... sometimes it's the things they say about each other that get our hearts flutter.

While in Galway in Ireland this week, Will had the sweetest thing to say about his wife and the mother of his children.

