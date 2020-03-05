Prince William Just Said the Sweetest Thing About Kate Middleton on Their Royal Tour

As the future king and queen of England, Prince William and Kate Middleton seldom indulge in PDAs, so when they do show affection for one another in public, we can't help but get excited! And it's not always touchy-feely ... sometimes it's the things they say about each other that get our hearts flutter. 

While in Galway in Ireland this week, Will had the sweetest thing to say about his wife and the mother of his children. 

  • It's no secret that Kate has throngs of adoring fans, and it looks like her husband is amongst them.

    Kate Middleton Ireland
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeting fans in Galway while on the last day of their royal tour of Ireland, when Will had a brief exchange with Angela Moran, from Wesport, County Mayo.

    Moran reported to People magazine, "I said to him that I really admired him and Catherine and he said thank you very much ... I said I love her and he said 'I do too, nice of you to say so.'"

    How sweet is that? It's not often we get declarations of love from these senior royals!

  • Kate also had a sweet exchange with two young girls who came out to greet the royal couple.

    Kate Middleton Ireland
    Two young girls got her attention by shouting, "Kate, Kate, Kate," as she moved through the crowd. 8-year-old Siofre Borke said of the duchess, "We asked to shake her hand. She is very beautiful." 

    She was there with her friend Hazel McGann, also 8, whose mom, Paula McGann, said, "We were surprised she came running over."

    Another onlooker, Phillida Eves, added, "It was so sweet to see. You can see how Kate is drawn to the kids. She said, 'I'll be really quick!' She was making an effort."

  • The mom of three even got to chat with a little girl who was born on the same day as her own daughter, Princess Charlotte.

    Kate Middleton
    Kate met with 4-year-old Freya Rose, who was there with her mom, Aoife Byrne. Aoife said, "She asked her what her age was and also wished her happy birthday for May. She asked if she liked to dance like Charlotte and asked her about school as well."

  • Will and Kate wrapped up their whirlwind tour of Ireland on Thursday.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    They had a jam-packed three days in the country, on a trip meant to help heal some of the wounds of the past between Ireland and Britain. Kensington Palace said in a statement earlier this week, "The coming days will see The Duke and Duchess meet a broad range of people, including children and young people, those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors -- and are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people."

  • As much fun as these two have had in Ireland, we're sure they're eager to get home to George, Charlotte, and Louis.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    And maybe even be entertained by a dance recital in the living room in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace? Last we heard, George was still enjoying ballet class as much as his little sister, and at nearly 2 years old, we're sure Louis likes to bop along with his siblings.

    Now if they could put that on Instagram, we'd absolutely die. Until then, we'll take these little glimpses into their relationship and family life as we can.

