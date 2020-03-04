Kate Middleton's Bright Pink Vintage Dress Is One of Her Boldest Looks Ever

Splash News
Not that we'd expected anything less, but we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that Kate Middleton has been killing it, style-wise, during her trip to Ireland. Ever since the Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Dublin in a super springy, all-green getup, she has been bringing it big time -- and the bright pink dress Kate wore while visiting the Museum of Literature on Wednesday certainly was no exception.
Check out Kate's lewk for the event on Wednesday.
Not only is it a bold choice because it's, you know, a bold color, but the dress also happens to be vintage Oscar de La Renta. How chic and Chloe Sevingy of her.
Love!
Even though this dress is vintage, it looks like it was made for Kate today -- and the duchess's ponytail is the perfect hairstyle to complement this dress.
As most royal fans know, pink is a favorite color of the duchess's.
Kate has rocked bright pink during her pregnancies a number of times.
The duchess also likes getting super gussied up in pink.
Back to Kate's recent pink look, though: We must say, it was one of her most original.
