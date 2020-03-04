Kate Middleton's Bright Pink Vintage Dress Is One of Her Boldest Looks Ever

Not that we'd expected anything less, but we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that Kate Middleton has been killing it, style-wise, during her trip to Ireland. Ever since the Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Dublin in a super springy, all-green getup, she has been bringing it big time -- and the bright pink dress Kate wore while visiting the Museum of Literature on Wednesday certainly was no exception. 

  • Check out Kate's lewk for the event on Wednesday. 

    Not only is it a bold choice because it's, you know, a bold color, but the dress also happens to be vintage Oscar de La Renta. How chic and Chloe Sevingy of her.

    Love!

    Even though this dress is vintage, it looks like it was made for Kate today -- and the duchess's ponytail is the perfect hairstyle to complement this dress.

  • As most royal fans know, pink is a favorite color of the duchess's. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    In fact, some of her most iconic looks ever have been in shades of pink, including the impossible-to-forget pink dress and matching fascinator the duchess wore to Trooping the Colour in 2017. 

    Perfection!

  • Kate has rocked bright pink during her pregnancies a number of times. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    Like the Queen, the duchess has never met a bright overcoat that she doesn't like. And, naturally, when she wore this in March of 2015, royal fans all speculated she was expecting a girl. 

    Spoiler alert: She was. 

    Is this her subtle way of announcing there is a fourth Cambridge kid on the way? We wouldn't be mad.

  • The duchess also likes getting super gussied up in pink. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    In February of 2019, the duchess wore this stunning Gucci dress in varying shades of pink to the 100 Women In Finance event at the Victoria & Albert Museum in Orpington.

    If you ask us, this was one of Kate's most stunning looks ever. She looks like a fairy princess in this gown!

  • Back to Kate's recent pink look, though: We must say, it was one of her most original. 

    kate middleton
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Between the ruffled collar, the color, the pattern, and the black belt, the duchess has sort of an '80s Barbie vibe, no? And we mean that in the best way possible. 

    Whether she's wearing a flowy pink gown or a '60s-style midi dress, one thing is certain in this world: Pink is Kate's color. 

