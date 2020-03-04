Kate Middleton Shows Off Her New Bangs in Ireland

Splash News
Are you sitting down? You may want to have a seat for this. The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a new hairdo on Wednesday, and -- wait for it -- it featured bangs. While visiting the Museum of Literature in Dublin with Prince William, Kate Middleton showed off the swinging new 'do, and although it goes without saying that we love it, the hairstyle does have us a little confused.
OK, here are Kate's new bangs in all their glory.
So cute, right?! And sort of subtle. It's as if Kate told her stylist: "I sort of want bangs, but I'm not totally sure," and the stylist said: "I've got just the thing for you."
They look great, and are obviously super versatile. The duchess can wear them parted down the middle or off to one side.
Here's where we're a little thrown, though -- Kate has had this style for a few days, and we're all just noticing now.
When Kate wore her hair down during the day Wednesday, the bangs were more noticeable.
But again, in some photos they seem there and others not.
Here's a fun fact for you, though, and one royal fans have surely already started talking about: Kate has a history of making a rather drastic change to her hair whenever she's pregnant. Mmm-hmm. Many speculate the reason the duchess does this is to throw everyone off the scent.
Could it be?!
As any die-hard Kate fan knows, this isn't the first time the duchess has gotten bangs.
Do the bangs mean something deeper than the duchess becoming bored with her hair?
