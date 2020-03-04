Kate Middleton Shows Off Her New Bangs in Ireland

Splash News

Are you sitting down? You may want to have a seat for this. The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a new hairdo on Wednesday, and -- wait for it -- it featured bangs. While visiting the Museum of Literature in Dublin with Prince William, Kate Middleton showed off the swinging new 'do, and although it goes without saying that we love it, the hairstyle does have us a little confused. 

  • OK, here are Kate's new bangs in all their glory. 

    So cute, right?! And sort of subtle. It's as if Kate told her stylist: "I sort of want bangs, but I'm not totally sure," and the stylist said: "I've got just the thing for you."

    They look great, and are obviously super versatile. The duchess can wear them parted down the middle or off to one side. 

  • Here's where we're a little thrown, though -- Kate has had this style for a few days, and we're all just noticing now. 

    Like, how?? Sure, when she touched down in Dublin, Kate had a headband on, but since then, her hair has been down. Like in this photo of her at a reception hosted Tuesday by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. 

    Looking at Kate's hair now, we can see the wispy pieces, but they were really tucked into the rest of her hair well. 

    Guess that's the genius behind these bangs -- Kate can either have them or not!

  • When Kate wore her hair down during the day Wednesday, the bangs were more noticeable. 

    But again, in some photos they seem there and others not. 

    Here's a fun fact for you, though, and one royal fans have surely already started talking about: Kate has a history of making a rather drastic change to her hair whenever she's pregnant. Mmm-hmm. Many speculate the reason the duchess does this is to throw everyone off the scent.

    Could it be?!

  • As any die-hard Kate fan knows, this isn't the first time the duchess has gotten bangs. 

    Although the first time she debuted them was in 2012 (when she was pregnant with Prince George, we might add), Kate has had side bangs on and off a number of times over the years. 

    And even though they always look good, Kate always goes back to her signature bang-less bouncy 'do.

  • Do the bangs mean something deeper than the duchess becoming bored with her hair?

    We'll find out soon!

    Even though we'd love to see Kate (or Meghan Markle!) pregnant again, we're not holding our breath. With everything going on in the royal family right now, a pregnancy might be more stress than the ladies need.

    Either way, great bangs, Kate.

