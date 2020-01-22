Anna Duggar Shares New Family Photo in Honor of Josh's Birthday

annaduggar/Instagram
Anna Duggar, Maryella Duggar
annaduggar/Instagram

Given how big the Duggar family is, it makes sense that someone, somewhere is celebrating a birthday, and now, it's Anna Duggar's turn to wish a happy one to her husband, Josh. Anna shared a new family photo with Counting On fans on Instagram in honor of Josh's birthday. The photo includes all six of their kids, and we seriously can't believe how quickly this group is growing. 

