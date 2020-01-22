Anna Duggar Shares New Family Photo in Honor of Josh's Birthday

Given how big the Duggar family is, it makes sense that someone, somewhere is celebrating a birthday, and now, it's Anna Duggar's turn to wish a happy one to her husband, Josh. Anna shared a new family photo with Counting On fans on Instagram in honor of Josh's birthday. The photo includes all six of their kids, and we seriously can't believe how quickly this group is growing.
Anna shared the new photo on Tuesday in honor of Josh turning 32.
"It's not just #SuperTuesday it's my best friend's birthday!" Anna wrote in her caption. "Happy 32nd birthday Joshua!"
It's been a few months since Maryella (who's conked out in the back in her father's arms) joined the family, so it hasn't been too often that we've seen the whole family together. So far, Anna seems to be doing great with six kids, and everyone looks happy -- that's always a good sign.
Of course, anytime Anna posts about Josh, things get controversial.
It's been a few years, but it's hard to forget Josh getting involved in multiple sex scandals (even with ones that included his own family) and Anna's choice to stick with him through it all. We know that in the Duggars' world, divorce is a true rarity, but fans have definitely had their opinions on it and still do ... which means the fact that Anna's comments on her birthday post are filtered isn't exactly a surprising one.
But to focus on the positive aspects of this photo, we can't believe how big Anna's kids have gotten.
Every time we see a new photo of Mackynzie, we are totally blown away -- it seems like just yesterday that we were watching her birth on 19 Kids & Counting, and now, she's practically an adult! OK, so maybe adult is stretching it, but she's definitely getting there.
And Maryella, who was born in November 2019, is getting so much bigger, too. Where has the time gone?
Anna's been spending a lot of time with family this week.
Over the weekend, she and the other women of the Duggar family got together for a girls' weekend, where they hung out with their babies and each other, going out for lunch and doing a little shopping. It seems like it was definitely a well-deserved chance to catch up, especially since it's a rare thing that all of them end up in the same place at the same time these days, given how busy they all are.
We're looking forward to more updates on Anna's family.
Since Anna and Josh have been married the longest, of course they have the biggest brood so far -- in fact, we wouldn't be surprised at all if they ended up in a tie with Michelle for the most kids in the fam. Jessa's got three of her own, though, so she's steadily gaining ground on them!
But whether Anna decides to have six more kids or none at all, we love seeing her family grow. More photos, please!
