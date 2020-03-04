Queen Elizabeth Has a Big Concern When It Comes to Baby Archie

According to a source close to the royal fam, Elizabeth is "heartbroken" at Archie being so far away.

"The queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it's looking unlikely that will ever happen," the insider told Us Weekly. "The queen's worst fear is that she may never see Archie again. She's trying to stay optimistic about this situation and would never stoop to casting any aspersions on Meghan's character -- even after everything that’s happened."



Well, that's probably for the best, because insulting a baby's mom never led to anyone getting more time with the baby.