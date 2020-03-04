Queen Elizabeth Has a Big Concern When It Comes to Baby Archie

Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Queen Elizabeth
Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool /Getty Images

As far as the reports that have been rolling in go, it seems Queen Elizabeth is genuinely concerned about how things will change now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving on from the royal family, and it sounds like those concerns also include her great-grandson. Reportedly, Elizabeth is worried she'll never see Archie again now that Meghan and Harry aren't based out of the UK, and we kinda don't blame her. 

  • According to a source close to the royal fam, Elizabeth is "heartbroken" at Archie being so far away.

    Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle
    Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

    "The queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it's looking unlikely that will ever happen," the insider told Us Weekly. "The queen's worst fear is that she may never see Archie again. She's trying to stay optimistic about this situation and would never stoop to casting any aspersions on Meghan's character -- even after everything that’s happened."

    Well, that's probably for the best, because insulting a baby's mom never led to anyone getting more time with the baby. 

  • It sounds like her fears aren't totally unfounded. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, baby Archie
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

    In fact, Archie may not be making an appearance in the UK any time soon. Earlier this week, a source told the Times that Archie is staying in Canada when both of his parents visit the UK for the last of their royal engagements later this week.

    "Meghan is leaving Archie in Canada for this trip. When the Duchess of Sussex returns to the UK from Canada for a final round of engagements with Prince Harry, who arrived last week, she is expected -- again -- to leave behind their nine-month-old son," a source said.

  • We wonder if this is something Harry and Elizabeth talked about at their lunch this week? 

    Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth
    Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Harry and Elizabeth got together Sunday (for the first time since their royal summit discussing his next steps in leaving the royal family, might we add) for lunch at Windsor Castle. Supposedly, it was just a nice, family lunch, without discussing anything too business-y, but we'd hope that if Elizabeth is having concerns about seeing her great-grandson, it's something she'd be comfortable bringing up to Harry.

  • We can't blame Meghan and Harry for not wanting to tote Archie all over, though. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage

    After all, he's less than a year old, and as we all know, traveling with a baby is not exactly ideal ... especially because Meghan and Harry seem to be flying commercially much more these days. That, plus all the germs that are circulating, has probably kept Meghan from wanting Archie out and about too much -- and we know that his privacy is probably a concern as well, especially after all the backlash his parents have been getting for their choice to make a royal exit.

  • Whatever's going on, we just hope that they can work it out. 

    Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    It's important that Meghan and Harry are able to build and live the life they want, especially now that Archie's in the picture -- but family is important too. We wouldn't blame Elizabeth in the slightest if she was concerned about being able to get quality time in with Archie now that he lives on another continent.

    We know they can figure something out, though. We have faith!

