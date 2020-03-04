Queen Elizabeth Has a Big Concern When It Comes to Baby Archie

Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool /Getty Images
As far as the reports that have been rolling in go, it seems Queen Elizabeth is genuinely concerned about how things will change now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving on from the royal family, and it sounds like those concerns also include her great-grandson. Reportedly, Elizabeth is worried she'll never see Archie again now that Meghan and Harry aren't based out of the UK, and we kinda don't blame her.
According to a source close to the royal fam, Elizabeth is "heartbroken" at Archie being so far away.
It sounds like her fears aren't totally unfounded.
We wonder if this is something Harry and Elizabeth talked about at their lunch this week?
We can't blame Meghan and Harry for not wanting to tote Archie all over, though.
Whatever's going on, we just hope that they can work it out.
