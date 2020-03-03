Kate Middleton & Princess Beatrice Are Totally Twinning in Sparkly Green Dresses

Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images
Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images

During her trip to Ireland this week, Kate Middleton's been wearing a lot of green, and it looks like she may have gotten a little inspiration from a fellow member of the royal family. In fact, Kate twinned with Princess Beatrice on Tuesday when she wore a sparkly green dress that's almost identical to one that Beatrice wore last year. And of course, both ladies looked amazing.

  • Last year, Beatrice wore this green dress to a few different events in 2019. 

    Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice
    Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

    Doesn't she look stunning, though? This dress is so pretty -- we're never gonna say no to sparkles, after all -- and green is definitely her color. According to Page Six, Beatrice's dress is from The Vampire's Wife and has a pretty hefty price tag: $2,209. Yep, that's steep, but considering that Beatrice got multiple uses out of the gown (including wearing it to Ellie Goulding's wedding!), it seems to be totally worth the splurge.

  • Then, Kate showed up to an event in Ireland wearing this dress: 

    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

    Hard to imagine a more Irish gown than this one ... especially considering she wore it for a visit to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, beer in hand and all. Excellent choice, if we do say so ourselves.

    Page Six reported that Kate's dress is also from The Vampire's Wife and cost $2,080 in US dollars, just slightly cheaper than Beatrice's version -- and it's still for sale, though now that Kate's been spotted in it, we wouldn't be surprised if it sold out soon.

  • Kate's been pulling out all of her best green looks this trip. 

    Kate Middleton
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Because obviously, that's what someone should do when they're in Ireland, especially being that Kate and Will are there as part of an official royal visit. 

    As always, every look that Kate's worn during the trip so far has been a total win ... not that it comes as a shock, because she always looks great. She's giving us all kinds of St. Patrick's Day style inspiration with these outfits!

  • So far, it seems the visit has gone off without a hitch. 

    Aside from their adventures at the Guinness Storehouse, Will and Kate have also visited Savannah House, an organization that helps families in need.

    "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined young people supported by the charity for a range of activities that helps to equip those at Savannah House with key life skills, including budgeting, meal planning, and most importantly … cooking and healthy eating!" said their post on the Kensington Palace Instagram account.

  • We can't wait to see what else these two have planned. 

    And of course, that also includes looking forward to the other outfits that Kate may have packed for the trip. We don't doubt that her best green looks are still to come, because when it comes to style, she never disappoints. 

    We are curious about how Princess Beatrice feels about Kate snagging her look, though. She typically dresses in a style all her own, and it appears she's been rubbing off on Kate these days!

