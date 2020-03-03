Kate Middleton & Princess Beatrice Are Totally Twinning in Sparkly Green Dresses

Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images
During her trip to Ireland this week, Kate Middleton's been wearing a lot of green, and it looks like she may have gotten a little inspiration from a fellow member of the royal family. In fact, Kate twinned with Princess Beatrice on Tuesday when she wore a sparkly green dress that's almost identical to one that Beatrice wore last year. And of course, both ladies looked amazing.
Last year, Beatrice wore this green dress to a few different events in 2019.
Then, Kate showed up to an event in Ireland wearing this dress:
Kate's been pulling out all of her best green looks this trip.
So far, it seems the visit has gone off without a hitch.
Aside from their adventures at the Guinness Storehouse, Will and Kate have also visited Savannah House, an organization that helps families in need.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined young people supported by the charity for a range of activities that helps to equip those at Savannah House with key life skills, including budgeting, meal planning, and most importantly … cooking and healthy eating!" said their post on the Kensington Palace Instagram account.
We can't wait to see what else these two have planned.
And of course, that also includes looking forward to the other outfits that Kate may have packed for the trip. We don't doubt that her best green looks are still to come, because when it comes to style, she never disappoints.
We are curious about how Princess Beatrice feels about Kate snagging her look, though. She typically dresses in a style all her own, and it appears she's been rubbing off on Kate these days!
