Joy-Anna Duggar Opens Up About Having More Kids After Losing Baby Annabell

In the video, Joy and Austin said the most popular question they get is if they want more kids.

Austin said he "definitely" wants more kids, and Joy seemed to be in agreement with him for sure, although she did add that they're taking their time after they lost their daughter last year.

"Of course we want more kids," Joy responded with a laugh. "It's just been a long last eight months after our miscarriage with Annabell, and we're looking forward to what God has in the future, though."