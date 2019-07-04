Joy-Anna Duggar Opens Up About Having More Kids After Losing Baby Annabell

It's obvious that Joy-Anna Duggar, husband Austin Forsyth, and their son, Gideon, make a pretty adorable family of three, but what does the future hold for them? In a new YouTube Q&A video, Joy and Austin opened up about having more kids, and it certainly sounds like brothers and sisters are in Gideon's future -- if those plans aren't in motion already.
In the video, Joy and Austin said the most popular question they get is if they want more kids.
Austin said he "definitely" wants more kids, and Joy seemed to be in agreement with him for sure, although she did add that they're taking their time after they lost their daughter last year.
"Of course we want more kids," Joy responded with a laugh. "It's just been a long last eight months after our miscarriage with Annabell, and we're looking forward to what God has in the future, though."
Last July, Joy and Austin shared that their baby girl had no heartbeat at 20 weeks.
Of course, this was such a devastating and unexpected loss, especially so far in Joy's pregnancy, and somehow, she managed to stay so optimistic about the entire experience, even though it had to be totally heartbreaking for her.
"We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl," Joy wrote at the time. "Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time."
Fans have been speculating that Joy is already pregnant.
And lately, the evidence has been stacking up. We've been wondering if she's hiding a bump for a while, thanks to to some recent photos that have surfaced of her on her family's various Instagram accounts. And earlier this week, Joy wore a maternity shirt in a photo she posted after taking a walk with Gideon, which really has us wondering if she's hiding a big announcement until she's ready to share it.
In the meantime, it seems as if Joy's living her best life.
Getting quality time in with Gideon (hey, he won't be her only child forever!) and visiting her BFF, Carlin Bates, and her new baby -- it looks like she's really enjoying her life as it is right now. Obviously, she and Austin appear as if they're as happy as they've ever been. If a baby is on the way, great,but if not, we have a feeling it won't be too long until Joy does announce that she's pregnant.
We're ready for it whenever she wants to share her big news.
If, of course, there's even any big news to share -- we can only tell so much from social media, after all!
We love seeing Joy so happy, though, especially because that last half of 2019 was a rough one. Now that she and Austin are using YouTube, our fingers are crossed that she'll be sharing even more of her life with fans ... especially as we continue to wait for more new episodes of Counting On.
