Harry Styles Addresses Adele Dating Rumors as Pics of the Two Together Surface

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images
A lot of celebrity couples have totally blown us out of the water, but since the rumors about Harry Styles and Adele potentially dating have been going around, we've had a hard time believing it. During an appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show, Harry addressed the Adele rumors, and it looks like folks are very curious if these two singers are making sweet music together behind the scenes.
Not long ago, photos surfaced of Harry and Adele in Anguilla over the New Year holiday.
These photos were a big deal when they hit the internet in January, because obviously, it's pretty cool to see two huge stars hanging out on vacation together -- three huge stars, really, when we add in the fact that James Corden was also there!
But seeing Harry and Adele together certainly made people wonder if they could be dating, and now, we finally have our answer on that, straight from Harry himself.
Harry made it pretty clear that he and Adele are just friends.
In fact, he chalked up the rumors to just being what happens when two celebrities are seen together, and he's not wrong: This is typically how things go when we see people out and about. So much speculation, and in many cases, it doesn't actually mean anyone's really in a relationship.
"I feel like that’s just any time two musicians hang out," Harry said. "Either they’re dating or they’re recording together."
He also opened up about what it's like to date as a celeb in general.
It's not surprising at all to hear that Harry and Adele aren't a thing.
After all, they've both been pretty busy. Harry recently released his new album, Fine Line, and we've been following along with Adele's weight loss. This lady's been totally focused on herself (as she should be!) and it sounds like she's also preparing to release another album of her own later this year, at long last.
If they were a couple, it would have been kinda cool, but now we know for sure.
We're still jealous of their trip, though.
Not only does a vacation to Anguilla look like so much fun (it's so beautiful there!), but imagine being there with family and running into just one of these stars, let alone Harry, Adele, and James all hanging out at the beach together. It would have been truly mind blowing!
It's good to hear that they're pals, though. Maybe more photos of them out and about are in our future.
