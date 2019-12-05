The Cambridges & the Sussexes Are Reuniting: Here's What We Know

Stephen Pond/Stringer/Getty Images
In a few days, the world will see the post-Megxit moment they have been waiting for. On March 9, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle will be reunited for a royal engagement. At the request of the Queen, both the Sussexes and the Cambridges will be present at Westminster Abbey for this year's Commonwealth Day service -- and no doubt it's going to be a royal day to remember.
Historically speaking, all senior members of the royal family are at the Commonwealth Day service.
In 2018, the couples seemed to be in their honeymoon stage.
Although Meghan's whereabouts isn't known right now, Harry is in the UK carrying out a number of engagements.
After attending an eco-travel summit, he hit up world-famous recording studio Abbey Road to work on a special song for the Invictus Games with Jon Bon Jovi.
According to the Sun, Harry also reportedly had an intimate lunch with the Queen, where the monarch told him: “You are much loved and will always be welcomed back.”
Meghan won't be as busy as Harry during her trip across the pond, but she does have a few engagements in addition to Commonwealth Day.
The duchess is slotted to host an event for International Women's Day on March 8, and she plans to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards with Harry, which she's gone to the past two years.
Obviously, none of Harry and Meghan's events are going to be as closely watched as when they reunite with William, Kate, and the rest of the royal family.
Without a doubt, this year's Commonwealth Day service is going to be emotional for many -- fans, as well as members of the royal family.
