Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Want to Make Archie a Big Brother -- SOON!

On March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step down from their roles in the royal family in order to lead a quieter, more under-the-radar life. According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be thinking that this is the perfect time to add on to their adorable family.
Speaking on Yahoo's Royal Box, royal reporter Omid Scobie speculated about what the Sussexes will be getting up to in the next few months.
Harry and Meghan will first and foremost be focusing on getting their new foundation up and running, according to Scobie.
"I think the big thing next year is the launch of the Sussex Royal Foundation, that is their focus now," Scobie said. "Although they're technically not working at the moment I don't believe for a second that they're not spending time planning this because a launch will be around the end of the first quarter, beginning of second quarter, of next year."
He then added: "So that will very much really see 2020 for them. I don't think we'll see many new patronages or anything like that."
In addition to charity work, Harry and Meghan may decide to give Archie a little brother or sister.
"I think it will really focus on what they have on the table now -- possibly another baby, who knows,” Scobie added.
Scobie certainly isn't the only person who thinks Harry and Meghan will expand their family in the not-so-distant future.
Betting firm Coral has its money -- literally -- on Harry and Meghan announcing another pregnancy in the next 12 months.
"We think that a second baby for Harry and Meghan is well and truly on the cards soon and make them just evens to announcing this year that they are expecting," a spokesperson for the firm said. "This makes them more likely than William and Kate to announce a 2020 pregnancy, who are 2-1 in our book to do so in the next twelve months.”
To be fair, the notion of Meghan and Harry having another baby is nothing new.
Just as the case has always been for Kate Middleton, not long after Meghan gave birth to Archie, royal watchers started speculating about another baby for the Sussexes -- and the betting has been going on for a while.
Back in December, Coral had odds on Harry and Meghan adding to their family in "the next 18 months or so." At the time, the same spokesperson said Coral was putting "odds on Meghan announcing at any point in 2020 that she is expecting.”
And -- not surprising in the least -- plenty of royal fans think another baby is also in the cards for Kate Middleton and Prince William.
In December, Coral had 5-6 odds that Kate Middleton would announce that she's pregnant in 2020.
"There's always rumors around Kate and we make her ever so slightly odds on to do the same," a spokesperson said.
It's almost a guarantee that Harry and Meghan will have another child. The question is when.
While speaking with Jane Goodall in July, a few months after baby Archie was born, Prince Harry revealed that he and Meghan plan on having "two, maximum" children.
Given that Harry and Meghan have decided to step back from royal life -- and, in turn, giving Archie a much more private life -- it's doubtful a second pregnancy for Meghan will come with as many bells and whistles as the first.
So long as they give us a glimpse of the little nugget once in a while, we're OK with that.
