Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Want to Make Archie a Big Brother -- SOON!

Speaking on Yahoo's Royal Box, royal reporter Omid Scobie speculated about what the Sussexes will be getting up to in the next few months.

Harry and Meghan will first and foremost be focusing on getting their new foundation up and running, according to Scobie.

"I think the big thing next year is the launch of the Sussex Royal Foundation, that is their focus now," Scobie said. "Although they're technically not working at the moment I don't believe for a second that they're not spending time planning this because a launch will be around the end of the first quarter, beginning of second quarter, of next year."



He then added: "So that will very much really see 2020 for them. I don't think we'll see many new patronages or anything like that."