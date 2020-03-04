21 Times Kate Middleton Copied Princess Diana’s Style



Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images For those who don't know, Kate Middleton is a fashion icon, but before her, there was Princess Diana. The late Lady Di was such a trendsetter that many of her '80s and '90s looks have endured and are still popular today -- so much, in fact, that even the Duchess of Cambridge has copied Princess Diana's style over the years. It must be nice to have a mother-in-law so chic to pull inspiration from. Some of these matching examples may have been coincidences, but some seem too spot on to not be a Diana reference. Surely the royal stylist knew that Diana also once came out of the hospital dressed in a red dress with a white collar after having a baby. That's also what Kate wore after having Prince Louis. It's so spot on.

There are also times that Kate's worn some of Diana's favorite jewelry pieces, which feels intentional. After all, Kate is the proud owner of Princess Di's engagement ring, handed down from Diana's estate to Prince Harry, who gave it to Prince William for his future wife. Kate's even rocked one of Diana's favorite diamond and pearl tiaras to events before. In that case, she had to have known what she was doing.

We've rounded up all the times Kate and Diana looked so similar, and, coincidence or not, Kate proves that these styles are all still so trendy today. Some of these fashions Diana wore over 30 years ago, but they're still in (or back in) now. Just imagine 30 more years from now when Princess Charlotte is out there being a style icon and copying both her mom and her grandma's looks.The fashion world isn't ready.

But for now, enjoy these examples of all the times Kate twinned with her mother-in-law.