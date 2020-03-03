Kate Middleton & Prince William's Visit to Ireland is Off to a Great Start

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Another week, another royal engagement for Kate Middleton and Prince William -- and this time, it's taken them to another country. Kate and Will have kicked off their Ireland trip, and even though it just began, it seems like they're both having tons of fun -- at least, according to the photos that have surfaced of their adventures so far. Can we please join them on this trip next time?!
The Kensington Palace Instagram shared photos and details about their arrival in Ireland.
And yes, it included the opportunity to meet a very adorable and fluffy dog.
"Thank you President and Mrs Higgins (and Bród the dog) for the warm welcome for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the country, which will see them spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway -- and highlight the many strong links shared between the UK and Ireland," the Instagram post said.
It sounds like their trip is going to be jam packed.
They also paid a visit to Guinness, because when in Ireland...
Being that they're in Ireland, green is a major theme this visit.
We can't wait to see more from their visit.
