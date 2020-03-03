Kate Middleton & Prince William's Visit to Ireland is Off to a Great Start

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince William, Kate Middleton
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Another week, another royal engagement for Kate Middleton and Prince William -- and this time, it's taken them to another country. Kate and Will have kicked off their Ireland trip, and even though it just began, it seems like they're both having tons of fun -- at least, according to the photos that have surfaced of their adventures so far. Can we please join them on this trip next time?! 

  • The Kensington Palace Instagram shared photos and details about their arrival in Ireland. 

    And yes, it included the opportunity to meet a very adorable and fluffy dog.

    "Thank you President and Mrs Higgins (and Bród the dog) for the warm welcome for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the country, which will see them spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway -- and highlight the many strong links shared between the UK and Ireland," the Instagram post said.

    • Advertisement

  • It sounds like their trip is going to be jam packed.

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Samir Hussein/WireImage

    According to the Instagram post, they're going to be traveling all over and meeting all kinds of people during their visit.

    "The coming days will see The Duke and Duchess meet a broad range of people, including children and young people, those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors -- and are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people," Kensington Palace said.

  • They also paid a visit to Guinness, because when in Ireland... 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Karwai Tang/WireImage

    No word on how much beer drinking did or did not go on during this visit, but we hope that they both got to at least sample some! And in any case, Kate looks amazing. We're always in awe when she pulls out a sparkly, show stopping dress like this one ... but never surprised when she looks incredible every time. Seriously, has this lady ever met a color that didn't flatter her?

  • Being that they're in Ireland, green is a major theme this visit.

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    From Kate's patterned dress (and matching heels!) to William's tie, they're definitely rolling out some serious Ireland pride. It may as well already be St. Patrick's Day for these two! 

    And even though we have to imagine the royal obligations have to be especially stressful while traveling, we'd never know it by looking of the photos of Will and Kate in Ireland so far. They seem totally at ease.

  • We can't wait to see more from their visit. 

    Michael Higgins, Sabina Coyne, Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Samir Hussein/WireImage

    And no matter what else they have on their busy agenda, we're gonna need more photos and videos of this dog, because clearly, he's been the highlight of the trip so far. With a face that adorable, how could he not be?

    We hope that Will and Kate are having at least a little fun among all the business and their hectic schedule. Ireland is beautiful, so we hope they enjoy!

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement