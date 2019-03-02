Joy-Anna Duggar Has Been Spotted Wearing Maternity Clothes

We've been wondering when Joy-Anna Duggar will announce that she's expecting again, and there are more and more hints piling up that the moment is coming sooner than some might think. In a new Instagram post, Joy was wearing maternity clothes, which definitely makes us think that she's got a little bump action going on. Hmm...
On Monday, Joy shared this photo with Gideon.
These cuties! Taking a walk, hanging out outside -- and as always, Gideon has the biggest grin plastered on his face. Happiest kid ever, or what?
"I love seeing him explore and enjoy the land that I grew up on!" Joy wrote.
Yep, these two are cute ... but what we're really focused on is the fact that the "mama" shirt Joy's wearing is totally a maternity shirt.
The shirt in the photo is one that Joy asked Jana to make maternity in an episode of Counting On.
Around the 1:40 mark in this video, Joy and Jana decide to add ruching to the sides of the shirt to make it work more around a growing baby bump, so unless Joy's just wearing a maternity tee for the sake of being comfy (not that we could blame her for that...) there's a good chance that she's whipped out her pregnancy wardrobe for a reason -- that reason obviously being that she must be expecting all over again!
The last time Joy wore maternity clothes on Instagram, an announcement wasn't far behind.
When Joy shared this photo, fans put on their detective hats to discover that it was actually a maternity dress ... and it wasn't long after that when she and Austin announced that baby #2 was on the way. If she was pregnant and wearing maternity clothes in this photo, it wouldn't be surprising at all to find out that she's actually pregnant right now and just hasn't shared the big announcement yet.
There's also the fact that fans have suspected she's been hiding a bump for a while now.
Case in point: The photos the family shared from their girls' weekend. Not only did Joy dress in all black (which would certainly help conceal a growing baby bump), but she also attempted to hide her front with babies in just about every photo that she took.
And a gathering that involved all the women in her family, including Jinger, who flew in from California, would be the perfect time to share an announcement with them. Just saying!
Only time will tell if these theories are true.
Given that Joy suffered a stillbirth last year -- and we can't even imagine how painful that must have been for her -- we wouldn't blame her if she's waiting a little bit longer to share the news when she's comfortable. And if not? Well, she's already an awesome mama to Gideon, who is so lucky to have her (and seems to love her an awful lot).
We'll just have to wait and see what happens!
