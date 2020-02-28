Prince Harry Meets With the Queen for the First Time Since Returning to the UK

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Looks like Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry are getting along even better than we thought ... despite everything that's gone down in the family lately. In fact, Harry and the Queen just got together for the first time since their royal summit, where they discussed next steps after he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals. It sounds like it might have been a nice afternoon. What drama?!
-
On Sunday, Harry and Queen Elizabeth had lunch together.
-
There have been a lot of reports pointing to a feud, but Elizabeth has been publicly supportive of her grandson and his wife.
-
-
Still, it's hard to know what's going on behind the scenes.
-
Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are busy doing their own thing.
Right now, for Meghan, that seems to mean hanging out and keeping things low key in Canada with Archie (she'll arrive in England this week), and for Harry, that includes traveling, speaking engagements, and even logging a little time in the recording studio with Bon Jovi.
Hey, it's a busy life, but someone's gotta live it ... and since their big announcement earlier this year, it truly does seem like Meghan and Harry are doing so well.
-
-
Our fingers are crossed that things will continue to improve for Harry and Elizabeth.
Share this Story