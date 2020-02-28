Prince Harry Meets With the Queen for the First Time Since Returning to the UK

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Looks like Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry are getting along even better than we thought ... despite everything that's gone down in the family lately. In fact, Harry and the Queen just got together for the first time since their royal summit, where they discussed next steps after he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals. It sounds like it might have been a nice afternoon. What drama?! 

  • On Sunday, Harry and Queen Elizabeth had lunch together. 

    Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth
    Julian Simmonds - WPA Pool / Getty Images

    According to People, they met at Windsor castle, and it wasn't to hash out business or Harry's departure from the UK -- it was just all about a grandson and his grandmother having lunch together and catching up, which actually sounds pretty sweet. After all, it seems like they haven't had much of a chance to see each other lately, so surely it was a nice experience for everyone involved.

  • There have been a lot of reports pointing to a feud, but Elizabeth has been publicly supportive of her grandson and his wife. 

    Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Anwar Hussein/WireImage

    In a statement Elizabeth shared in January on the situation, she said: 

    My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

    Seems relatively drama-free to us! 

  • Still, it's hard to know what's going on behind the scenes.

    Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth
    Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    It's been said that Elizabeth is disappointed in the way Meghan and Harry have handled the whole situation, especially when it comes to being unable to use the word "royal" in their branding. But hopefully, her lunch with Harry is a sign that things in their relationship are getting better ... so much of this kind of thing can easily be chalked up to miscommunication, so it's good to hear they're keeping the lines open between them.

  • Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are busy doing their own thing.

    Right now, for Meghan, that seems to mean hanging out and keeping things low key in Canada with Archie (she'll arrive in England this week), and for Harry, that includes traveling, speaking engagements, and even logging a little time in the recording studio with Bon Jovi.

    Hey, it's a busy life, but someone's gotta live it ... and since their big announcement earlier this year, it truly does seem like Meghan and Harry are doing so well. 

  • Our fingers are crossed that things will continue to improve for Harry and Elizabeth. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth
    JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images

    No matter what's going on, being at odds with someone in the family is rough -- especially during what's turned out to be such a huge, transitional part of Harry's life. He's got this, though ... and hopefully, more lunches and conversations will continue happening between those two. We don't even want to imagine a future where Harry and Elizabeth aren't the BFFs we've always known them to be! 

