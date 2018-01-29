Kim Kardashian Wears Braids Again Despite Backlash From Fans

Another day, another controversial style choice made by Kim Kardashian ... and this time, we're definitely confused by it. Once again, Kim's wearing braids in a post she shared on Instagram, and after all the backlash she gets each and every time she sports this particular hairstyle, we're kind of surprised that she'd do it again -- even if the photos she's sharing are a throwback. Sigh.
Kim shared the photo of her braids earlier this week.
According to her caption, these photos are from a shoot she did with a photographer named Vanessa Beecroft, and she's shared looks from this shoot before, making this a throwback.
But every single time Kim posts photos that feature braids, her followers raise heck in the comments. We're not sure if she thought this time would be any different, or if she simply isn't concerned with what fans think.
Plenty of people are weighing in on Kim's braids.
In the past, Kim has acknowledged the controversy, but has said she doesn't mean any disrespect.
In a 2018 interview, she said she was aware of where the style comes from and wanted to match with North, who asked for her mom to get braids with her.
"In no way am I ever trying to disrespect anyone's culture by wearing braids," she said at the time. "If anything, my daughter was so excited to see me get matching braids with her. [When] we did her hair in these braids, she was so excited."
Kim's also gotten into hot water when people accused her of wearing blackface.
Most notably, this photo shoot that she shared back in 2019. In her caption, she said she was channeling Sophia Loren vibes, but it was obvious her skin seemed to be darker for this photo shoot, whether it was a filter, makeup, airbrushing, or a combination of all three. It wasn't a good look (or a good message) then or now, though it's unclear if having darker skin was Kim's intent.
Kim loves to rock the braids, but we hope she can be sensitive to those who feel offended by her look.
After all, it's a hairstyle, and she has plenty of others to choose from. And being that Kim's hair has run the full gamut of colors and styles (including lime green!) over the course of her career, we already know that she can pull off just about anything. So why not give one of those other styles a try instead? We know she'd look good -- and we know she knows she'd look good, too.
