20 Times Kate Middleton & Prince William Looked Like They Were Sharing a Secret

Image: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty



Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Oh the secrets these two must share! Kate Middleton and Prince William have known each other since 2003. They have plenty of relatives who make bombshell announcements or get embroiled in scandals, and they'll be preparing to be king and queen consort and raising kids for the next couple of decades. Oh, yeah. They've got stories, gossip, and things they talk about only with each other. And because they spend so much of their time going to official royal events together, and the cameras are there, they sometimes look like they're sharing them right in front of everyone -- whenever they have a moment to themselves between shaking hands with diplomats, making or hearing speeches, and doing the local traditional dance.

We wish we could be a brooch on one of Kate's dresses so we could listen in on what they're saying. What do they really think about Harry and Meghan's departure? Which fellow European royal do they think is an absolute prat? How much (or little!) did they really enjoy that museum visit? Which royal traditions will they totally dump when they're on the throne?

Heck, this couple always looks like they have tons to say to each other, and tons to laugh about, so we'd even like to listen in on their more mundane conversations, whether it's complaints about wearing heels while pregnant, or about doing a photo op in a poop-scented barn. Or having to talk to a village mayor who had dragon breath from hell.

Whatever they're talking about, we bet that Kate and William are happy that they only have to deal with cameras catching all their facial expressions, instead of microphones that could catch their every whisper, complaint, or even sexy chatter. For our part, we'll just have fun imagining what they could be talking about. Here are 20 times that the royal couple looked like they had some major news or secrets to share with each other that just couldn't wait.