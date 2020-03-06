20 Times Kate Middleton & Prince William Looked Like They Were Sharing a Secret

Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty
Oh the secrets these two must share! Kate Middleton and Prince William have known each other since 2003. They have plenty of relatives who make bombshell announcements or get embroiled in scandals, and they'll be preparing to be king and queen consort and raising kids for the next couple of decades. Oh, yeah. They've got stories, gossip, and things they talk about only with each other.
And because they spend so much of their time going to official royal events together, and the cameras are there, they sometimes look like they're sharing them right in front of everyone -- whenever they have a moment to themselves between shaking hands with diplomats, making or hearing speeches, and doing the local traditional dance.
We wish we could be a brooch on one of Kate's dresses so we could listen in on what they're saying. What do they really think about Harry and Meghan's departure? Which fellow European royal do they think is an absolute prat? How much (or little!) did they really enjoy that museum visit? Which royal traditions will they totally dump when they're on the throne?
Heck, this couple always looks like they have tons to say to each other, and tons to laugh about, so we'd even like to listen in on their more mundane conversations, whether it's complaints about wearing heels while pregnant, or about doing a photo op in a poop-scented barn. Or having to talk to a village mayor who had dragon breath from hell.
Whatever they're talking about, we bet that Kate and William are happy that they only have to deal with cameras catching all their facial expressions, instead of microphones that could catch their every whisper, complaint, or even sexy chatter. For our part, we'll just have fun imagining what they could be talking about. Here are 20 times that the royal couple looked like they had some major news or secrets to share with each other that just couldn't wait.
-
Does Guinness Taste Like Soap, or Is It Just Me?1
Kate and William took a hastily announced trip to Ireland this week, just as Harry and Meghan were arriving in London and settling in, arousing suspicions that the power couple were trying to avoid their in-laws. So, aside from looking like they're wondering why exactly uber-dark brew Guiness is so popular, in this picture, we're thinking that these two were maybe also discussing how to cope with the inevitable reunion, when the entire family attends the Commonwealth Day Service next week as cameras click away.
-
Is Green My Color?2
Kate always carefully matches her clothes to the occasion and environment, and on the first day of her recent trip to Ireland, she wore not one but two green outfits, in honor of the Emerald Isle. Right at this moment, we're guessing that she's making a secret joke about how she's going to start croaking if she has to wear one more outfit in the verdant shade.
-
-
Psst! When Can I Get Ya Alone?3
"Is he gone yet? I don't want to turn around. If I make eye contact, we'll have to stay another hour. For God's sake! Don't they know we're newlyweds?" Kate and William visited Canada four months after their wedding of the century, so it's no surprise that there were moments when they looked like they'd much rather be horizontal-but-not-asleep at their hotel, rather than chatting it up at the umpteenth diplomatic reception.
-
That Hair Smells Ah-mahzing ...4
"...And that signature Chelsea blow out is particularly voluminous today. What are ya doing after this?" Honestly, we can't imagine that Wills had anything other than naughty thoughts in his head when he's whispering this furiously into Kate's ear at a public event like the London Marathon. And Kate looks like she's determined to keep a straight face so she can keep handing out this doggone bottled water to runners like she's supposed to.
What a pro!
-
-
Signed, 'Qween' Elizabeth II5
"Quick, before the host comes back...Which will confuse researchers more 200 years from now: If I forge the queen's signature or sign in as Mittens Middleton?" We'd love to be a fly on one of Kate and William's conversations. They always seem to be able to have a good time, anywhere, anytime, even while signing a random guest book.
What's their secret?
-
Should We Say Something?6
Kate and Harry may be close -- or at least, were close at some point -- but even friends have things they only tell their husbands, like, "Harry looks so glum lately. Should we fix him up with one of our friends?" But then again, this picture was taken in June 2016, and by then, Harry had just started dating Meghan Markle, and on his way toward building a family of his own.
-
-
Hmm. I Still Don't Get It ...7
"They skate around and around chasing the one guy who has the puck, until someone makes a goal or a fight breaks out." William may know polo rules backward and forward but we doubt he's ever picked up a hockey stick. Kate, on the other hand, is a born jock who has played a variety of games since she was a kid. So we're betting that she was doing some explaining when the couple checked out a hockey match at the the Commonwealth Games in 2014, so he can sound knowledgeable at the reception later.
-
Giddy Up, Luv!8
"I wish I knew how to quit ya, Wills! Just kidding! There are too many perks to being a royal wife to give it up, even if it means wearing whatever local gifts we get on official trips!" Kate and William went Brokeback-style in Canada, on their first work trip abroad as newlyweds. They actually look pretty good in those hats, and wore them with flair at a rodeo demonstration in Calgary.
-
-
Alone at Last9
"OK, I didn't want to say anything out there, but did we seriously just land on a runway covered in ice? How are we not dead?!" Kate and William visited Norway and Sweden in the dead of winter in 2018. It snows so much up there that they don't bother clearing the snow off the airport runways. They just Zamboni it flat and hope for the best.
-
Careless Whisper10
"Gotta say, considering that this whole country started out as a dumping ground for British prisoners, they've done pretty well for themselves," is what our wicked, wicked side wants to believe William was whispering to Kate while attending an event at the Australian parliament -- specially since the dude behind Kate looks mightily bemused.
-
-
We Should Have Eloped11
It was a moment seen my millions of people around the world. Kate and her dad walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey and met up with an eagerly waiting Prince William. Then, William turns to his bride for the first time and whispers (later confirmed by professional lip readers): "Ya look beautiful." And then he deadpanned a one-liner that was quintessentially British: "Just a small family wedding then," he said, in front of 1,900 guests.
-
I'm the Real Guitar Hero12
This may be the most subdued we've ever seen Kate at any event. Face is a total blank, bordering on the annoyed. Maybe William knew exactly how bored she was here, and was trying to show her the secrets to a perfectly executed air-guitar version of "God Save The Queen." Not sure that's going to be enough to un-bore her, Wills! Maybe try, "Stairway to Heaven"?
-
-
Let Me Help With That13
Are Kate and William whispering about how sweet it is that he's adjusting her hoodie, or are they talking about how they kinda look like members of a cult in those big red hoodies? Our vote is both. Plus, they're probably grateful that they have some outerwear, given that they were visiting Blatchford Lake, in the Canadian backwoods, in what was called "a second honeymoon" but was actually an official visit.
-
The Cows Have Officially Come Home14
William: "I've visited my share of farms, but I have to say, being this close to cows is making me feel guilty. I can't even look at them in the eye. Wanna go vegan with me?"
Kate: "Uh, no. Have ya not seen my $600 Penelope Chilvers leather boots...which I'm wearing?"
And so went the second day of Kate and William's 2020 tour of Ireland -- or so we say.
-
-
Can't We Just Stay Here?15
William: "Poppet, ever feel like chucking it all, like Harry and Meghan, and living in a place like this, just farming the land, and breathing clean air?"
Kate Middleton: "Nope. What's the matter with ya today?"
Actually, the outskirts of Dublin look pretty nice to us. We'll do it.
-
This Should Be Interesting16
Kate's wide-eyed look tells us she's hearing one juicy piece of gossip. At the time, Kate and William were visiting Poland. One of the events? Attending a special performance and reception at the Gdansk Shakespeare Theater. (Hmm.) Wonder if the performance was in Polish. Though lots of members of the royal family are multilingual, we don't think anyone speaks Polish. Kate spent several months in Florence and speaks Italian, badly, by her own account. William actually speaks four languages aside from English: Welsh, French, Swahili, and Gaelic.
-
-
Federer Who?17
"Look at these hands. They're the hands of a tennis champion! If only I'd been born the second son, instead of the heir to the British throne. Shh! Don't tell anybody I said that." Kate and William watch at least one important match at Wimbledon every year, including 2019, when they caught the mens final. And they always look relaxed and super happy, like it's their annual date night.
-
Now *That* Was Funny18
See what we mean? We don't know if it's the crisp summer air or the mimosas in the VIP tent, but something about Wimbledon brings out the couple's playful sides, big time. Kate seriously threw her head back in wild abandon at something William said or did. Has he been taking joke lessons from family prankster Harry, or is he tickling her royal knee and we just can't see it?
-
-
Break That Protocol!19
"Guess what? I'm not wearing any...pantyhose. Think granny will mind?" Kate and William visited Canada on the country's 144th birthday, and watched Snowbird jets perform a flyover as a salute. She actually rarely takes a fashion risk that would piss off the queen. This red fascinator with maple leaf detail, worn with a white dress, as an ode to the Canadian flag.
-
Cold?20
"My darling, don't tell anyone, because I'm supposed to be the heir to the Prince of Wales title and all that, but Wales if frikkin' freezing cold. Can I borrow that scarf until we go back inside?" We imagine that Kate and Wills are constantly having side conversations on the brief occasions when they have a moment to themselves during an official visit.