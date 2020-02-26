Kate Middleton's Jaunty Green Dress Is Proof Spring Is Nigh

Splash News
Got spring fever? If you haven't been experiencing pangs for longer days and warmer weather, surely you will once you feast your eyes on Kate Middleton's green dress. On Tuesday, when the duchess arrived in Ireland for her super quick tour with Prince William, she exuded spring vibes in a major way. In fact, the only thing missing is a floral crown.
When Kate exited her plane in Dublin, she looked fresh as a daisy and seriously ready for spring.
When the duchess took off her overcoat, we got to catch a better glimpse of her show-stopping dress.
Kate seems to be on a green kick lately -- and we must say, it really suits her.
Last week, for a special event with SportsAid at London Stadium, the duchess wore a semi-casual all-green get up. Wearing wide legged, high-waisted green pants, a slightly lighter green scoop neck top, and white Adidas trainers, Kate appeared ready for action.
Maybe green is the duchess's power color?
Green has always been a fan favorite of Kate's -- and no matter the shade, it works for her.
Even though William and Kate's trip is a quick one, it's sure to be jam-packed.
In addition to meeting with the president, his wife, and their dog, William and Kate have already laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance. According to their Instagram, in the coming days, they'll "meet a broad range of people, including children and young people, those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors."
Not mentioned in their plans: Wearing a serious of stunning, put-together outfits for Kate.
We wait with bated breath.
